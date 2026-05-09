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West Bengal CM Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Suvendu Adhikari to take oath; PM Modi likely to attend

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal in a high-profile swearing-in ceremony expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior NDA leaders. Stay tuned.

Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal CM Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE
Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal CM Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Image Source : pti
Kolkata:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari is all set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal today at 11 am after being elected as the BJP legislature party leader on Friday. The decision was taken at a key meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs in Kolkata in the presence of senior party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Adhikari’s elevation comes after the BJP’s major victory in the state assembly elections, including his high-profile win against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a grand event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several NDA leaders likely to attend.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the live updates on Suvendu Adhikari swearing-in ceremony…

Live updates :Suvendu Adhikari Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates

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BJP Suvendu Adhikari West Benagl West Bengal Election West Bengal Election Results West Bengal Elections Tmc Mamata Banarjee West Bengal Chief Minister Swearing In Ceremony PM Modi Bhabanipur Amit Shah NDA
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