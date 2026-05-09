West Bengal CM Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Suvendu Adhikari to take oath; PM Modi likely to attend

Kolkata:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari is all set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal today at 11 am after being elected as the BJP legislature party leader on Friday. The decision was taken at a key meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs in Kolkata in the presence of senior party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Adhikari’s elevation comes after the BJP’s major victory in the state assembly elections, including his high-profile win against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a grand event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several NDA leaders likely to attend.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the live updates on Suvendu Adhikari swearing-in ceremony…