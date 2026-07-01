JPC likely to retain provision to remove PM, CM on arrest in serious crime; report likely on July 17

New Delhi:

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the controversial 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill is expected to adopt its report on July 17, according to sources. The committee is likely to retain the Bill's provision which proposes the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other Ministers from office if they are arrested in connection with a serious criminal offence and remain in judicial or police custody for 30 consecutive days.

The proposed amendment aims to introduce greater accountability in public office. However, concerns have been raised over the possibility of its misuse for political vendetta through motivated arrests.

To address these concerns, the JPC is expected to recommend a series of safeguards designed to prevent the provision from being used against innocent individuals or as a tool for political persecution.

Bill likely in upcoming Monsoon Session

According to sources, if the committee approves its report on July 17, the government is likely to introduce the proposed bill during Parliament's Monsoon Session, which is expected to begin on July 20. The legislation is likely to trigger an extensive debate in Parliament, as it concerns the constitutional offices of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers, along with their accountability. The bill's provisions are expected to become a key point of discussion between the ruling alliance and the opposition.

Monsoon Session likely to last three weeks

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is expected to commence on July 20 and continue for approximately three weeks.

The Session is expected to witness intense political activity, with several major issues likely to dominate proceedings. Along with legislative business, the session is set to be influenced by recent political developments and changes in the strength of parties in both Houses.

One of the key matters awaiting attention is the decision of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on requests made by 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs for recognition as separate groups. The Speaker's ruling could have important political implications during the session.

Political developments within the TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT), including internal rebellions, are also expected to shape the discussions and strategies of the Opposition in Parliament.

In the Rajya Sabha, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has further strengthened its position after newly elected and re-elected members took the oath of office. The improved numbers are expected to give the government greater support in the Upper House.

The Monsoon session follows the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, adding to the government's political confidence ahead of the parliamentary proceedings.

ALSO READ: Will the govt reintroduce the Delimitation Bill in Parliament? Here's the new political formula