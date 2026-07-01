Government issues notice to Meta, seeks explanation on WhatsApp username feature within 3 days

New Delhi:

The government has issued a notice to Meta over the introduction of a new username feature on WhatsApp. The company has been asked to submit a detailed explanation within three days regarding how the feature will work and what safety measures are in place, as per sources cited by PTI.

The new update on WhatsApp allows users to connect with others without sharing their mobile phone numbers. While the feature is designed to improve privacy, it has raised concerns among authorities.

Officials are worried that the option to use usernames instead of phone numbers could increase the risk of impersonation, fraud, and misuse of accounts. There are fears that some users may take advantage of the system to mislead others or spread false or harmful information.

The government is closely reviewing the feature and its possible impact on user safety.

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