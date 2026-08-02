'Attempt to assassinate me': Clash erupts at Pappu Yadav's Delhi residence, man carrying knife held | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A clash erupted at Pappu Yadav's residence in Delhi on Sunday when he was addressing a press conference, with the independent MP alleging that it was a plot to 'assassinate' him. The development follows a major row that erupted after Yadav and other opposition MPs performed a skit inside the Parliament premises, targeting the Centre over Ram Temple donation theft case.

According to Yadav's supporters, a man allegedly tried to attack the Purnea MP, which led to a complete chaos during the media briefing. The supporters alleged that he was carrying a knife, but he was later overpowered by them following a clash. Later, the man was handed over to the police and the knife was seized.

Delhi Police sources told India TV that the attacker has been identified as 34-year-old Sumit, who works in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. He originally hails from Bulandshahr, though.

The police have also detained his acquittance Happy, who sources said was outside Yadav's residence in a car.

Later, Yadav said he came to his Delhi residence last night but alleged that Sunday's incident was an attempt to kill him. Hitting out at the Delhi Police, Yadav said he has been demanding security for a 'long time'.

"There was an attempt to kill me," he told news agency ANI. "Some ‘Baba’ was saying, ‘Burn him alive,’ while others were saying, ‘Kill him.’ If people hadn’t been here, I would have been finished. I haven’t said anything. I only asked Champat Rai or Giri Ji, where did the 200 kg of silver go? Where did the gold go?"

Yadav has been under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the skit inside the Parliament complex. The saffron party has alleged that he hurt the sentiments of Hindus, but the Purnea MP said the skit was only an attempt to protect Sanatan.

"These are the same people who boycotted the construction of the Ram temple. Today, they are mocking the symbols of faith associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, making jokes and ridiculing them," BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh told news agency PTI earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in Varanasi against Yadav and Rahul Gandhi for the skit. Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, and Awadhesh Prasad have also been booked.

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