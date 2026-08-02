CJP to back Jharkhand students' protest over JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities, says Abhijeet Dipke

Ranchi:

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will back the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and other recruitment examinations across the state, said the movement's founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday.

"Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams," Dipke said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and support their demands."

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB)Abhijeet Dipke has said the CJP will back students' protest in Jharkhand.

Hundreds of students in Jharkhand are protesting over the alleged irregularities in the competitive examinations in the state. On Sunday, the protest entered its fifth day, with the agitators saying they don't have faith in the investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), as they demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The students have demanded accountability and said their agitation would continue unless the state government addresses their concerns. However, they fear that the entire investigation could be 'covered up', which is why they are demanding a probe by a central agency.

They have also alleged that despite their protest, no official has approached, as they attacked the Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government.

"The state government is still in a sleeping mode. We are getting support from across the country. People from various cities are sending food items to the protest site. We are thankful to those helping us continue our protest," Shyam Bihari Gupta, a student from Balumath in Latehar district, told news agency PTI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, has attacked the JMM over the protest, calling for resignation of Soren, who holds the School Education and Literacy portfolio.

"Instead of addressing the grievances, the government is conspiring to suppress the movement, deny permission for protests, and sow discord among the students. We demand an immediate CBI inquiry to fulfill the students' primary demands. Just as Dharmendra Pradhan was made to resign on moral grounds, CM Hemant Soren should also accept moral responsibility for these irregularities and step down from their posts," BJP's Amar Kumar Bauri told news agency ANI.

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