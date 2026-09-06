Jharkhand Higher Education Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu passes away after sudden illness

Ranchi:

Jharkhand Higher and Technical Education and Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu passed away at Mercy Hospital in Giridih district late on Saturday night. The Giridih MLA, who also held key portfolios including Tourism, Arts and Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, died following a sudden illness.

Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of cardiac arrest

A JMM leader said that Kumar died of cardiac arrest. He was 56.

Dr Shahzad Sheikh of Mercy Hospital said, "Patient Sudivya Kumar came to us around 02:15. The patient had chest pain for two hours, and when the patient came here, he had already aspirated. Whatever he had vomited had gone into the lungs. Upon arrival, he was immediately intubated. On the ECG, there were signs of a heart attack; within 10-15 minutes, the patient collapsed. CPR was started. While CPR was in progress, all CPR procedures were done, and despite all resuscitation measures, the patient was pronounced dead."

He is survived by two daughters and a son.

Hemant Soren expresses grief

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of state cabinet minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu.

In a post on X, CM Soren said, "Late at night, I received the heartbreaking news of the passing of my elder brother, our beloved Sudivya Kumar Sonu Ji. Accepting this news is extremely difficult for me. Sonu Bhaiya's departure has left a void in my life that cannot be expressed in words. Sonu Bhaiya was not just a senior colleague or political associate to me. He was like an elder brother—affectionate, guiding, and steadfastly standing by my side in every difficult time. Your absence will always be felt. I will carry your affection, your struggles, and your commitment to Jharkhand with me for life."

In a post on X, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Sunday expressed shock and grief over the untimely demise of the minister. "The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family is stunned and heartbroken by the untimely demise of Sudivya Kumar, a dedicated comrade of JMM and a Minister in the Jharkhand government," the party said in a post on X.

The party described Kumar as a dedicated JMM leader and said his death was an irreplaceable loss for the party, the state government and Jharkhand. The JMM said Kumar's struggles, service and contributions would always be remembered.

The party also offered its heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for his family and colleagues to cope with the loss.

"His departure is an irreplaceable loss for the party, the government, and Jharkhand. His struggles, service, and contributions will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family. May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the bereaved family and all comrades in this difficult time," the JMM added.

Who was Sudivya Kumar Sonu?

Sudivya Kumar Sonu was a senior politician and a minister in the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government. He served as a Cabinet minister and held several key portfolios, including Higher and Technical Education, Urban Development, Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Sports and Youth Affairs.

Kumar was first elected to the Jharkhand Assembly from Giridih in 2019.

A close aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Sudivya Kumar Sonu played a key role in managing crises within the JMM, including during Soren’s arrest in 2024 in connection with an alleged land fraud and money laundering case.

Sonu had returned to Jharkhand earlier this week from Karnataka, where he led a state government delegation to explore ways to improve the management of tourism infrastructure in Jharkhand.

During the visit, he met Karnataka Tourism Minister KJ George and discussed possibilities for cooperation between the two states in tourism and forest management.

The delegation also held detailed discussions on the possibility of associating Jungle Lodges & Resorts as a knowledge partner to improve the operation and management of tourism assets and resorts at major tourist destinations in Jharkhand.

Sonu’s sudden demise has left the JMM and the Jharkhand government mourning the loss of a senior leader and minister.

(With PTI inputs)

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