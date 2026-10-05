'Misleading post': Election Commission hits back at Rahul Gandhi amid SIR row

New Delhi:

The Election Commission (ECI) has debunked the social media claim by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi regarding Form 6 of Special Intensive Revision (SIR). "The order for SIR in Bihar issued on June 24, 2025 was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission. This order has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated May 27, 2026," ECI in a post on X said. In its Press Note No. 120 dated September 26, in Point 1(iii), ECI has stated that, "the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court," it added.

Gyanesh Kumar deliberately and illegally changed the Form 6: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi earlier alleged that the poll body chief Gyanesh Kumar deliberately and illegally changed the Form 6 that he described as an established fact. "It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally," the former Congress president said on microblogging platform X (previously Twitter). "This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP. He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable."

Gandhi's remarks came merely after the Supreme Court issued notice to the Election Commission and the Centre over a plea challenging decisions taken by Kumar alleging he took them without the approval of two Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The poll body and the Centre had been provided a week's time to reply. The notice was issued by a three-judge bench that included Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

"Direct that respondent No. 3 (CEC) shall not exercise the functions of Chief Election Commissioner of India pending final hearing of the present petition; direct that during such period, the business of the Commission be transacted by the unanimous decision of respondent Nos. 4 (Sukhbir Singh Sandhu) and 5 (Vivek Joshi); and direct that any appointment to the resulting vacancy be made upon the recommendation of a Committee, including the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India," the plea stated.

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