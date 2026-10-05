Removed, reinstated, removed, reinstated again: Mayawati brings Akash Anand back after multiple ousters

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati made a U-turn once again and said her nephew Akash Anand has been appointed as party's national coordinator once again. This comes days after Akash was removed from the party's key position in an organisational revamp ahead of next year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

In a long post in Hindi on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Uttar Pradesh's former chief minister said Akash's conduct and personality have largely been satisfactory, but there were certain reasons that forced to make some organisational changes within the party and forced Ashok Siddharth to retire from politics.

She said people had observed the changes in Akash's personality and working style, which was evident by his recent X post. Following this, requests were made by many to allow Akash to return to the party and continue working for the BSP.

Mayawati said she also hopes that Ashok Siddharth's retirement from politics will ensure a smooth functioning within the party. Although, much of this will also depend on Akash, she noted.

"Accordingly, after considerable deliberation and in the interest of the party and the movement, the party has decided today to once again appoint Shri Akash Anand as the National Cordinator of the BSP and give him an opportunity to work for the party again," she said.

"With these important points, and along with today's decision taken in the interest of the party and the movement, I wish Shri Akash Anand a bright political future. I also extend my love and blessings to him, his younger brother Shri Ishaan Anand and his father Shri Anand Kumar," she said, expressing gratitude to supporters of the BSP.

The many U-turns of Mayawati

Mayawati has made many U-turn over Akash and kept removing him and then re-appointing him again within the party. In September, she declared that Akash, who was her once favourite nephew, will be freed from the BSP. Akash was replaced was Mayawati's younger nephew Ishan Anand.

But later, Akash apologised to Mayawati and also dismissed rumours that he would join another outfit before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections. He also described Mayawati as his political guru and said everything he knows about his politics, he has learnt from her.

"Therefore, today I wish to place my words directly before you and before the entire Bahujan society. For the past few days, various kinds of news and rumours about me have been circulating in the media and social media. I want to clarify: I am not going to any other political party," he had said on X on October 2.

Akash's this post, Mayawati said Monday, was the reason he was reinstated in the party. She now hopes that the party would not require further revamps and would function smoothly before the assembly elections, which will likely be held in February or March next year.

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