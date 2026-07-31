JPSC exam row heats up in Jharkhand, students sit on dharna demanding CBI probe; BJP targets government

Ranchi:

The controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Service Preliminary Examination intensified on Friday as students staged fresh protests, demanding the cancellation of the examination and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged malpractice.

The protests also found support from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, who demonstrated outside Parliament, accusing the Jharkhand government of attempting to cover up the alleged scam.

BJP questions Congress' silence

The BJP alleged that the state government was shielding those responsible for the alleged irregularities. The party pointed out that while former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte had resigned, the remaining commission members had not been removed.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi questioned the Congress party's silence over the issue, saying it had been vocal about examination paper leaks in other parts of the country but had remained quiet on the developments in Jharkhand.

"Does Rahul Gandhi not consider Jharkhand a part of the country, or has the Congress adopted a different standard for paper leak cases in the state?" she asked.

CID Intensifies Probe, exJPSC chairman summoned

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the alleged irregularities in the 14th Combined Civil Services Examination, questioned former JPSC Chairman L. Khiangte for the third consecutive day on Friday. After several hours of interrogation, he was allowed to leave but has been summoned again on Monday as the investigation remains incomplete.

According to sources, investigators are questioning him on multiple aspects of the recruitment process, including the conduct of the examination and the role of the private agency involved. Officials are also matching documents and digital evidence collected during the probe. While there has been no official confirmation of his arrest, the investigation is continuing.

The CID has already seized Khiangte's passport to prevent him from leaving the country while the investigation is underway. Earlier, the agency conducted raids at his government residence on Kanke Road and his office at the JPSC headquarters, where it examined and seized several important documents.

Investigators also searched the office of TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), the private agency associated with conducting the examination. Several documents and digital records related to the recruitment process were seized. The CID has also taken possession of OMR sheets, computers and other examination-related records from the JPSC office.

Candidate confesses to unfair means, 11 arrested

The CID has so far arrested 11 people in connection with the alleged recruitment scam, including JPSC Deputy Examination Controller Shweta Gupta. Five of the accused are currently being questioned in custody as investigators continue to examine other aspects of the recruitment process.

In a separate development, the agency arrested a candidate, identified as Suman Saurabh, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Competitive Examination-2025. He was arrested with the assistance of Hazaribagh Police and remanded to judicial custody.

According to a CID press release, the investigation found that Saurabh had allegedly secured success in the preliminary examination by using unfair means. During questioning, he reportedly confessed to the offence. Although investigators did not recover the carbon copy of his OMR sheet, the CID said the investigation is ongoing and further legal action will be taken based on any new evidence that emerges.

Reported by Mukesh Sinha

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