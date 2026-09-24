Jharkhand Minister's daughter, three others killed as car rams into parked truck in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur:

Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh's daughter was among four people killed in a road accident in Jamshedpur city on Thursday, police said. The accident took place in the early hours on Marine Drive, located within the Sonari police station area, when the car they were travelling in rammed into the rear of a stationary truck.

The collision was so severe that the car became badly wedged into the rear of the truck and was completely mangled. Trisha Singh, the daughter of the Jharkhand minister, was among the victims who lost their lives in this accident.

Bodies pulled out after rescue operation

Soon after receiving information about the tragic accident on Marine Drive, DSP CCR Manoj Thakur, Sonari police station in-charge Sanjay Suman, and other police officials reached the spot.

Authorities faced considerable difficulty in rescuing the people trapped inside the car after the crash. The rescue team used gas cutters to cut open the vehicle and recover the bodies. The impact was so severe that the victims’ bodies were badly damaged, while the car was completely mangled.

Victims identified

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Sarthak Agarwal, Naman Gupta, Vanshika Khandelwal, and Trisha Singh. All the bodies have been sent to MGM Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Arnav Mishra said that the truck involved had been parked on the road due to a breakdown since around 10 pm on Wednesday. At approximately 3 am on Thursday, the speeding car crashed into the rear of the trailer, resulting in the immediate death of all four occupants.

How did the accident happen?

The tragic incident in Jamshedpur has left the area in mourning. Police are investigating all aspects of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that speeding and poor visibility due to darkness may have contributed to the crash, with the truck reportedly not being visible in time.

The administration is also examining whether the truck parked on the road had the required safety indicators and warning arrangements in place.

Governor, CM Soren condole deaths

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the deaths.

"The news of the untimely demise of the daughter of Jharkhand government's Minister for Rural Development, Dipika Pandey Singh ji, in a road accident on the national highway in Jamshedpur is extremely heart-breaking and soul-wrenching," Gangwar said in a social media post.

"For a mother, the grief of losing her child cannot be expressed in words," he added.

The Chief Minister said, "The extremely distressing and heart-wrenching news of the demise of fellow minister and sister Mrs Deepika Pandey Singh ji's daughter and other individuals in a road accident on the national highway in Jamshedpur has left my heart profoundly grieved."

"The pain of losing one's child is beyond words and unbearable for any parent and family. In this extremely difficult time, my deepest condolences are with sister Deepika ji and the bereaved families. There are no words for this irreparable loss," he said in a social media post.

"May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow," he added.

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Champai Soren said the untimely demise of Trisha Singh was heartbreaking.

(Report: Gangadhar Pandey)

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