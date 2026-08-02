'Not satisfied with CID probe': Jharkhand students demand CBI investigation over JPSC, JSSC exam row

New Delhi:

Hundreds of Jharkhand students continued their protests against the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests for the fifth straight day on Sunday, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies.

The protesting students began their sit-in protest at a stadium on July 29 and have been raising their voice for a CBI probe due to being unsatisfied with CID investigations in the exam irregularities. They raised slogans like 'Order CBI probe in JPSC', 'Long live Students Unity' and 'Shame on Hemant Soren' during their sit-in.

"Paper leaks in JPSC have happened several times. This time, OMR sheets of candidates have been leaked. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a CID probe, but we are not satisfied," JPSC aspirant Rahul Kumar Kranti said.

"We have completely lost faith in the ongoing CID probe. We demand a CBI probe into all recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC over the past seven years. We also demand the chief minister's resignation on moral grounds," Kranti added.

Protesters demand cancellation of JPSC Test

The protesting students are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test held on April 19, along with a probe by central agencies, including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), into alleged irregularities in recruitment, which were conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. The students are also demanding the introduction of a "not attempted" fifth option in the OMR sheets.

"The careers of thousands of students and aspirants are at stake due to corruption in both agencies. Most of us come from farmers' families. We only want fair opportunities based on merit," said Ankit Kumar from Giridih district.

One of the protesters also stated that while the ongoing agitation is being held in Ranchi, it would spread to other parts of the state if the government refuses to listen. "We are witnessing this kind of protest here in the capital city, Ranchi, and soon a similar uprising will begin across all 24 districts. If the government still refuses to listen, it will not be only the students who will join the movement. Their parents and guardians will also come forward. Farmers, labourers, street vendors, and people from all sections of society will leave their work and take to the streets for the future of their children and the coming generations," a protester said.

(With PTI Inputs)

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