Delhi to strengthen 'no PUC, no fuel' policy from October 1 under pollution measures: Sirsa

New Delhi:

Delhi government will strengthen "no PUC, no fuel" policy from October 1 as part of its major winter pollution measures. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that vehicle without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps starting October 1.

The national capital is set to see a series of restrictions and administrative changes as the government prepares for the rise in pollution levels during the winter months. The Delhi government has announced that these measures will be implemented over different periods between November 2026 and February 2027, with stricter restrictions coming into force during the peak winter period.

Ban on construction activity

The Delhi government has ordered a ban on dust-generating demolition activities and outdoor civil construction work from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027. The restrictions are aimed at limiting activities that can generate dust during the winter months, when Delhi's air quality becomes a major concern.

The government has also announced a complete ban on construction and demolition activities from December 10, 2026, to January 20, 2027. The stricter restriction will cover the period when the government expects construction and demolition activity to be particularly difficult to continue amid pollution-control measures.

50% WFH for govt, autonomous offices

The Delhi government has also announced changes in office timings from November 1 to February 28. Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm. Offices under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will function from 10 am to 6:30 pm. The government has said that the change in timings is part of the measures being taken for the winter period.

The government and autonomous offices have been directed to implement a 50 per cent work-from-home arrangement. Under the arrangement, 50 per cent of employees will work from home while the remaining 50 per cent will work from offices. The measure will remain applicable from November 1 to February 28.

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Delhi govt announces major winter pollution measures: Construction ban from December 10 to January 20