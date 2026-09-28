Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Other
  4. Asian Games 2026, Day 9 LIVE: Esha Singh wins silver medal in women's 25m air pistol
 Live now

Asian Games 2026, Day 9 LIVE: Esha Singh wins silver medal in women's 25m air pistol

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

The 9th day of the ongoing Asian Games 2026 sees the Indian contingent competing in a plethora of medal matches once more. Day 8 of the event ended with India having a total of 38 medals, and it could be interesting to see how the 9th day fares for the country.

Asian Games 2026
Asian Games 2026 Image Source : PTI

The 9th day of the Asian Games 2026 sees the Indian contingent take on a variety of sports, with the likes of Tejaswin Shankar, Parul Chaudhary, and many more bringing home medals on September 27th. India would hope for more of the same on September 29th as well. It is interesting to note that day 9 of the event will feature a total of 9 athletics finals, a 25m women's pistol final, up to three boxing quarter-finals, with tennis matches scheduled as well. 

Furthermore, the Indian men's cricket was slated to kick off their campaign at the event as well. The Men in Blue were slated to take on Afghanistan in the quarter-final but due to excessive rain in Japan, the game was washed out and was abandoned even before the toss. Due to the game being abandoned, team India achieved automatic qualification to the semi-final of the event as they were ranked higher than Afghanistan in the men's T20I rankings. 

 

 

Live updates :Asian Games 2026, Day 9

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:51 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Another boxing medal!

    Lovlina has made her way into the women's 75kg semi-finals! She assures a bronze medal at least for the Indian contingent here!

  • 11:24 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Air pistol standings!

    Final Standings:

    Xiao Jiaruixian - 38 (Won by shoot-off)
    Esha Singh - 38
    Kim Hyon Suk - 34
    Trinh Thu Vinh - 30
    Shang Kaiyan - 24
    Tien Chia-Chen - 17
    Haniyeh Rostamiyan - 14
    Bong Seorin - 11

  • 11:23 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Silver medal!

    Yet another medal for India at the Asian Games, Esha Singh settles for the silver medal here! She misses out on the gold by the barest of margins after losing the shoot-off.

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Shoot off for the gold!

    Esha Singh can win the gold here for India! The final goes into the shoot off! Anything can happen now as she takes on Xiao Jiaruixian.

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Pinky Balhara settles for bronze!

    Pinky Balhara brings home India's first medal on the 9th day of the Asian Games 2026! She settles for a bronze medal in Kurash after losing the women's -78kg semifinal 0-5 to Korea's Sumin Mo.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Medal ensured!

    1st medal of the day is already secured for India! 5/5 from Esha Singh and she will be going with a bronze medal at least!

    Standings after 40 shots:

    Kim Hyon Suk - 32
    Xiao Jiaruixian - 32
    Esha Singh - 31
    Trinh Thu Vinh - 30 (Eliminated after 40 shots)
    Shang Kaiyan - 24 (Eliminated after 35 shots)
    Tien Chia-Chen - 17 (Eliminated after 30 shots)
    Haniyeh Rostamiyan - 14 (Eliminated after 25 shots)
    Bong Seorin - 11 (Eliminated after 20 shots)

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Esha Singh in action!

    Esha Singh is in action for India in the women's 25m air pistol final! Another medal loading for India here?

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to the live coverage of day 9 of the Asian Games 2026! India currently has 38 medals to its name and it could be interesting to see what September 28 brings for the country at the event. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section
Asian Games 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Sports

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\