Asian Games 2026, Day 9 LIVE: Esha Singh wins silver medal in women's 25m air pistol

The 9th day of the Asian Games 2026 sees the Indian contingent take on a variety of sports, with the likes of Tejaswin Shankar, Parul Chaudhary, and many more bringing home medals on September 27th. India would hope for more of the same on September 29th as well. It is interesting to note that day 9 of the event will feature a total of 9 athletics finals, a 25m women's pistol final, up to three boxing quarter-finals, with tennis matches scheduled as well.

Furthermore, the Indian men's cricket was slated to kick off their campaign at the event as well. The Men in Blue were slated to take on Afghanistan in the quarter-final but due to excessive rain in Japan, the game was washed out and was abandoned even before the toss. Due to the game being abandoned, team India achieved automatic qualification to the semi-final of the event as they were ranked higher than Afghanistan in the men's T20I rankings.