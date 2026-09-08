10-year-old dies, 5 trapped as house collapses in Dhanbad; anger erupts over illegal mining

Dhanbad:

Dhanbad's coal belt in Jharkhand witnessed yet another terrifying land subsidence incident on Tuesday morning, with a house suddenly collapsing into the ground in the Sijua area. A 10-year-old boy was killed after being trapped under the debris, while his mother and three other family members were seriously injured. The incident took place in the Modidih Bhuinta Patti area of Sijua amid growing concerns over unscientific coal mining and the weakening of the ground beneath residential settlements. The incident triggered widespread anger among local residents, who blocked the Dhanbad-Katras main road and demanded compensation and rehabilitation for affected families.

The incident occurred at around 5 am near Sijua 10 Number More under the Jogta police station area. Residents were jolted awake by a loud cracking sound when the house belonging to Guddu Bhuiyan suddenly began sinking into the ground. Guddu Bhuiyan had gone to Sijua More to have tea at the time of the incident. His wife, Chanda Devi, 42, and their four children, Vikram, 10, Aarti, 11, Pooja, 13, and Vala, 3, were asleep inside the house.

Arjun Bhuiyan, an eyewitness, described the terrifying moments, saying, "I was going to switch on the Tullu pump to draw water when suddenly I heard a cracking sound and saw the house begin to sink. Hearing the screams, people from the surrounding area risked their lives and pulled everyone out of the debris." Despite the rescue efforts, 10-year-old Vikram Kumar Bhuiyan could not be saved and died in the incident. His mother Chanda Devi and the other three children were rushed to a private hospital in Katras for treatment. Their condition is reported to be critical.

12 families affected, BCCL faces allegations

The BCCL management has prepared a list of 12 families affected by the incident. The houses of Guddu Bhuiyan, Karan Bhuiyan, Jarnadan Mallah, Kedar Bhuiyan and Gopi Bhuiyan were completely destroyed. The houses of Bogli Bhuiyan, Kedar Bhuiyan and Arjun Bhuiyan suffered partial damage.

Local residents have accused Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) of carrying out coal mining in an unscientific manner in the Dhanbad coal belt. They have also alleged irregularities in the process of filling abandoned mine areas with sand after mining operations and claimed that illegal coal mining has further weakened the ground. Residents say the continued mining activity has left large portions of the land hollow and dangerously unstable, putting homes and lives at risk.

Road blocked as residents demand compensation

News of the house collapse triggered anger among local residents as protesters blocked the Dhanbad-Katras main road and burnt tyres near the road while raising slogans against the government and administration. The protesters demanded compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased child and rehabilitation for all families affected by land subsidence.

Baghmara MLA Shatrughan Mahato reached the spot along with his supporters and tried to pacify the agitated residents. He informed the CMD, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police about the incident and assured the protesters that appropriate action would be taken.

How many land subsidence incidents reported in 8 months

Tuesday's incident is part of a worrying pattern of land subsidence and the formation of underground cavities, locally known as goafs, across the Dhanbad coal belt. According to the figures cited in connection with the region, more than 45 incidents of land subsidence and goaf formation were reported in the coal belt between January and September 2026.

Experts and local residents have long linked the region's vulnerability to factors including more than a century-old underground coal fires and unscientific mining practices. These factors have gradually weakened the ground in several parts of the coal belt. The situation becomes particularly dangerous during the monsoon, when heavy rainfall can further destabilise already weakened soil and underground mine workings. Residents say the frequency of such incidents increased during August and September.

Under applicable mining and disaster management provisions, compensation may be available to families affected by mining-related accidents and land subsidence. However, local residents allege that promises of compensation and rehabilitation made after previous incidents have often remained unfulfilled.

Rescue and relief operations underway

Authorities and rescue teams continued relief and rescue operations at the site following the incident. BCCL officials have begun preparing details of the affected families and have initiated the process of arranging temporary accommodation for those who have lost their homes. The police have also started an investigation into the incident and assured residents that action would be taken against those found responsible. Meanwhile, tension continues to prevail in the area, with local residents demanding immediate compensation, rehabilitation and concrete measures to prevent further land subsidence incidents.

(Inputs from Kundan Singh)

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