Extensive security, mobility protocols, traffic advisory: How is Delhi preparing to host BRICS Summit

New Delhi:

With extensive security, mobility protocols and traffic advisory, the national capital is preparing to host BRICS Summit 2026 from September 12-13. The city has been decked up with posters and illuminated installations ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, with key parts of the national capital taking on a festive look ahead of the high-profile event. It should be noted that the BRICS Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam.

Official theme for BRICS Leaders' Summit

For the general information, the official theme for BRICS Leaders' Summit this year is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.Initially established as the BRIC alliance comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, which convened its first Foreign Ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in 2006 and held its inaugural summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009, the group expanded to BRICS following South Africa's admission in 2011.

The big group has since undergone a transformative expansion, welcoming Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as full members in January 2024, followed by Indonesia in January 2025. Today, featuring 11 full member states alongside an expanding array of partner nations, the alliance commands significant global economic and diplomatic influence.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

In the meantime, Delhi Traffic Police finalised a detailed traffic management plan in preparation for the upcoming BRICS Summit. Notably, this high-profile event will bring together heads of state, foreign delegates, heads of international organisations, and key dignitaries.

Speaking to ANI on the traffic arrangements, Additional CP (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta confirmed that extensive security and mobility protocols are being implemented across the capital to ensure smooth transit for foreign delegates while minimising public inconvenience.

“BRICS Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on September 11, 12 and 13. Heads of Nations, foreign delegates, heads of organisations and VIPs will arrive. So, we have charted out a detailed traffic arrangement,” Gupta said. He further added that traffic police personnel are conducting carcade rehearsals on the identified routes and are being briefed about the arrangements.

22 diversion points have been identified

Gupta added that 22 diversion points have been identified to regulate traffic and guide commuters towards alternative routes during the movement of VIP convoys. Delhi Police has already identified more than 35 roads where traffic will be controlled or diverted as part of the summit arrangements. The restrictions will primarily affect central, south and adjoining parts of Delhi, with temporary stoppages expected during the movement of VIP motorcades.

The traffic arrangements are being put in place to ensure smooth movement of foreign leaders and delegations while minimising inconvenience to the public. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys and use alternative routes and public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, during periods of heightened traffic restrictions.

With inputs from ANI

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