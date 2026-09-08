Russian President Putin to attend BRICS Summit in India, hold bilateral talks with PM Modi

New Delhi:

President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 18th BRICS Summit in India, scheduled to be held on September 12 and 13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday during a virtual interaction with Indian reporters. The spokesperson said the visit is an opportunity for the two countries to discuss issues of bilateral relations. He also wished India success in hosting the summit.

Putin to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on Friday

The spokesperson further said that Putin is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 11).

Speaking to reporters via virtual briefing from Moscow, Peskov said, " In a couple of days, President Putin will begin his India visit. You know that our two leaders, Indian and Russian leaders, are in a very close personal contact. They are very pragmatic in their relationship, and they are as sincere as to be able to discuss in a very open and constructive way the most sensitive issues of our agenda and our bilateral relations. Of course, it opens additional horizons for our cooperation."

"We have no doubt that the summit will be successful. Russia, we are doing our best to contribute to further development of BRICS cooperation in the three main pillars of our interaction. So, those are policy and security. economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contexts. So, we are supporting idea of inviting new countries to join different formats within BRICS," he added.

PM Modi last met Putin on sidelines of SCO Summit in August

On August 31, PM Modi and Russian President Putin held talks in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The two leaders met at the Aksakal Meeting Room at the Bishkek Ala Archa State Residence, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Putin was accompanied by a delegation comprising senior Russian officials, including ministers. The meeting began on a warm note as PM Modi and Putin exchanged a hug before entering into discussions. The Russian president said at the beginning of the talks that ties between Moscow and New Delhi were continuing to grow stronger.

During the interaction, PM Modi stressed India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and called for an end to hostilities. "We have consistently discussed the issue of Ukraine. When we met previously, you briefed me in detail on all aspects of the matter. As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless wars towards an end to war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity. A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and this is India’s message. The land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha share a single message: the path of peace. Today, I look forward to discussing these matters with you," PM Modi said.

18th BRICS Summit

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026, marking a pivotal moment for the rapidly evolving intergovernmental forum of major emerging market economies and developing nations. India assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1 this year, marking its fourth stint at the helm of the grouping. The year 2026 also marks 20 years of BRICS since its establishment.

Initially established as the BRIC alliance comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, which convened its first Foreign Ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in 2006 and held its inaugural summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009, the group expanded to BRICS following South Africa's admission in 2011.

Guided by India's 2026 chairship theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," New Delhi's vision for BRICS 2026 mainly focuses on steering the agenda beyond routine political coordination towards tangible, practical cooperation across commerce, agriculture, healthcare, energy, digital technology, urban development, small enterprise empowerment, startups, climate action, and cultural exchanges.

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