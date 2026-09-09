MBBS interns in Madhya Pradesh call off three-day strike as govt approves 50% hike in stipend

Bhopal:

MBBS interns in Madhya Pradesh called off their three-day strike on Wednesday after the state government agreed to hike their stipend by around 50 per cent and also took action against two police personnel over use of water cannons and lathi charging the protesters during the stir in Bhopal on Monday.

An initial inquiry by the government found the constable Krishna Dutt Shivhare and Assistant Sub-Inspector Narendra Singh Yadav responsible for the action following which they sent to police lines. The action has been welcomed by the Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA) and the Medical Teachers Association (MTA).

The government has also agreed to increase the stipend paid to MBBS interns by around 50 per cent following the protest. The stipend is expected to be hiked from the existing Rs 14,337 to around Rs 21,500, an increase of around Rs 7,000 per month.

Why were intern doctors protesting

The MBBS interns ended their three-day protest following assurances from the government on their demands. The students vacated the road near Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s residence, where they had been staging their protest around 100 metres from the CM House.

With the protesters clearing the road, traffic movement has resumed. The interns also apologised to commuters for the inconvenience caused during the two days of road disruption.

The students expressed satisfaction over the decision to increase their stipend by around 50 per cent.

The breaktrhough came after a delegation of MBBS interns, along with representatives of the MTA and JUDA, had met the Deputy Chief Minister at the state ministry to discuss their demands. During the meeting, the representatives were assured that the government would consider their demand for an increase in the stipend.

Following the discussions, the government decided to approve the hike.

Health minister calls action on protesters unfortunate

Health Minister Rajendra Shukla, addressing a press conference, described Monday’s incident involving the interns as unfortunate and condemnable. He said the students had been holding a peaceful protest on the campus and that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also unhappy over the action taken against them.

Shukla said senior officials had been directed to examine the incident and take appropriate action. Following the inquiry, the two policemen were attached to the police lines.

The minister also clarified that discussions on increasing the stipend had already been underway, although no decision had previously been taken on when the hike would be implemented. The incident involving the interns prompted the government to take a decision on the issue.

No action against protesters

The government has also assured the MBBS interns that no action would be taken against them for participating in the protest.

Shukla further highlighted the importance of rural postings for young doctors, saying that serving in rural areas gives doctors valuable ground-level experience and helps them better understand the needs of people and communities.

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