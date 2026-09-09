Red Fort blast: Suicide bombing, 2-year recce and Ghazwa-e-Hind among key NIA chargesheet revelations

New Delhi:

The NIA's chargesheet in the Red Fort blast case has laid out what the agency describes as a chain of planning, preparation, reconnaissance and extremist activity involving 13 accused. Among its key claims are that Omar Un Nabi was inside the car used in the blast, that investigators linked him to the vehicle through DNA evidence, and that the attack was carried out using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.

The document also refers to alleged links with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), AQIS and extremist literature, along with nearly two years of surveillance of the Red Fort, alleged preparations involving IEDs and drones, forensic findings from the blast site and material recovered during the investigation. Here are 10 major points highlighted in the chargesheet.

1. NIA says Omar Un Nabi carried out a suicide attack

According to the chargesheet, the Hyundai i20 used in the Red Fort blast had been converted into a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device, or VBIED. The NIA says DNA analysis of biological material recovered from the site identified it as belonging to Omar Un Nabi, establishing that he was inside the vehicle when the explosion took place.

The agency has therefore described the blast as a suicide bombing, alleging that Omar Un Nabi was inside the explosive-laden car and activated the IED using a command mechanism.

2. Forensic tests found TATP in the blast evidence

The NIA's chargesheet says 73 exhibits were seized during the investigation, with 64 samples examined at CFSL Chandigarh and nine sent to NFSU Gandhinagar. According to the agency, testing at both laboratories confirmed the presence of TATP (triacetone triperoxide), a highly unstable and powerful explosive compound often referred to as "Mother of Satan", along with ammonium nitrate and potassium nitrate.

The NIA has treated these findings as an important part of its case on the nature of the explosive material used in the attack.

3. A command mechanism became a key piece of evidence

The chargesheet refers to the recovery of a command mechanism marked with red tape, on which traces of explosive material were found. The NIA says the device was recovered close to the vehicle and was used in connection with activating the IED.

Together with the forensic and biological evidence, the agency has presented the command mechanism as part of the chain connecting the vehicle, the explosive device and Omar Un Nabi.

4. Jasir Bilal Wani allegedly had a technical role

The chargesheet makes several allegations about accused Jasir Bilal Wani, identified as A-3. The NIA says he had contact with other accused during meetings at the Al-Falah College campus in 2024-25 and later became linked to A-1, Omar Un Nabi.

The agency alleges that Jasir was involved in activities connected to IEDs and that he carried out online searches related to building and testing a rocket-based device. The chargesheet further refers to alleged attempts to test such devices in forest areas and to the recovery of related material during the investigation.

The NIA also says Jasir was given two drones by Omar Un Nabi and that drone-related testing was part of the alleged activities.

5. The chargesheet links the accused to an extremist 'playbook' and remote detonation

The NIA refers to "Lone Mujahid Pocket Book/How to Become an Assassin" and other extremist material in the chargesheet. According to the agency, the material was linked to AQAP and contained content relating to weapons, clandestine activity, surveillance and attacks.

The chargesheet also alleges that the material included information connected to IEDs and mechanisms for activating them remotely. The NIA has cited the alleged possession or use of such literature as part of the wider context of the conspiracy.

6. Chargesheet alleges armed struggle was presented as religious duty

The document also refers to propaganda material that, according to the NIA, promoted "armed struggle" and framed jihad as a religious obligation. The agency says some of the material rejected democratic political systems and advocated violence in their place.

The chargesheet further refers to alleged support for violence in the name of Islam and the concept of Ghazwa-e-Hind, presenting these claims as part of the ideological material examined during the investigation.

7. Red Fort was allegedly under surveillance for nearly two years

According to the chargesheet, the alleged attack was not planned suddenly. The NIA says reconnaissance of the Red Fort began in December 2023 and that Omar Un Nabi and others visited the site and surrounding area multiple times.

The agency alleges that the visits continued for nearly two years as the accused assessed the location and surrounding circumstances.

8. NIA says the blast was carried out earlier than planned

The agency alleges that the attack did not happen on a pre-decided date. According to the chargesheet, arrests of some suspects in Srinagar created a fear among the accused that they too could be caught.

The NIA claims Omar Un Nabi then decided to carry out the attack sooner.

9. Handwritten notes allegedly shed light on the motive

The chargesheet says handwritten notes were recovered from an Al-Falah flat and that they contained material relevant to the alleged ideology and motive behind the planned attack.

According to the NIA, the notes rejected democratic government and called for the implementation of Sharia law. The agency also alleges that the Red Fort was selected because it was viewed as a symbol of the Indian state, rather than simply as a crowded location.

10. NIA links the wider module to extremist groups and multiple forms of evidence

The chargesheet identifies links between the accused and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, or AGuH, and AQIS. It also refers to Signal communications, with one accused allegedly using the name "Rauldatta", and to extremist documents such as "Definition of Jihad", "Requirements of Jihad" and "21 Aims and Objectives of Jihad".

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The NIA says its case rests on three broad strands of evidence: material recovered from the accused, evidence relating to IED and explosive-related activities, and forensic and biological evidence from the Red Fort site. The agency has used these strands to allege a direct link between A-1 and the blast.

The chargesheet also records that 11 people died and 29 were injured in the Red Fort blast. Omar Un Nabi died in the November 10 explosion itself, and the proceedings against him under the UAPA, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act were therefore treated as having abated.

The allegations described above are those made by the NIA in its chargesheet and will be subject to the judicial process.