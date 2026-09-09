OPINION | How effective is Modi's direct connect with the youth?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to youths in Vadodara marking a significant shift in his connect with voters. Unlike other official events, the Vadodara event was striking. With a Y-shaped ramp, music from the ‘Dhurandhar’ movie, mobile-holding youths and online entry through BookMyShow, the event was organised. Modi was at his charming best.

As soon as booking opened online, all the seats were filled up, while over 42,000 people were on the waiting list when booking closed.

This was youth-focused political branding by Modi. The outreach followed Modi’s last weekend appearance at Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce.

Clearly, Modi is repositioning his public image among India's youngest voters. Modi spoke from his heart. He said that youths cannot be misguided through "Jhooth Ki Goonj".

The PM also spoke about "naaraz fufa" (grumpy uncles), who, he said, are spreading negativity, even when the government launches projects like the dedicated freight corridor between Vadodara and Mumbai JLN port.

India, Modi said, is on the cusp of building world-class highways and rail routes, and the nation is progressing fast.

The PM said, during Congress rule, projects were announced and remained in files, but in the last 12 years, projects are being completed with the speed of bullet trains.

First SRCC and then Vadodara. Modi is trying to set up a direct connect with young minds.

The PM understands how youths have been troubled recently because of paper leaks, exam cancellations and now accommodation problems in Delhi NCR.

Modi told youths that he was aware of their problems and most of the demands of students made at Jantar Mantar have been met.

A committee of experts is going into the issue of reforming the examination system. Bulldozers are in action in Delhi to demolish illegal constructions running as PG hostels.

Modi's message to the youth was quite clear: Do not be swayed by the grumpiness of "fufajis" (uncles). "Fufas" have this habit of nitpicking unnecessarily. They find negativity in all matters.

Another point of Modi’s connect with the youth was on sunshine sectors like AI, IT, space, data centres, semiconductors. He explained the action plan being worked out for these sectors and promised youths of better opportunities coming in the months ahead.

This is not the first time that Modi has done this connect with Youth India. For years, he has been advising school students during exam time in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. He has also been interacting frequently with young sport stars after every major tournament.

The most interesting part is that Modi has learnt the lingo of youths. We will see the effect in the coming months.

Delhi PG collapse: Action begins, but what about displaced students?

Delhi government has swung into action after the unfortunate collapse of a PG hostel building on Sunday at Satya Niketan. Today, two more were arrested. The operator of the PG hostel and the labour contractor have been nabbed by police.

The building adjoining the one that collapsed on Sunday was also demolished today.

Delhi government is drafting a new law to regulate hostels and paying guest houses being run in the capital. A committee headed by minister Ashish Sood is drafting the bill and it will be brought in the Assembly within two months.

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials have begun inspection of hostels and PGs in Laxmi Nagar, Lalita Park, Shakarpur and other localities.

They are checking documents related to Fire NOCs and permission for running hostels. Structures that are being found weak are being sealed for demolition.

One MCD junior engineer found that 10 rooms were built on a single floor, with three beds in each room and the rooms partitioned by plywood boards.

The MCD has issued notices to 35 PGs and has warned their owners that they will be sealed if renovations are not done quickly.

MCD officials have found 51 buildings dangerous in three zones. Orders have been issued to demolish 27 structures immediately.

A fresh problem has cropped up. Most of the owners of PGs and hostels are unwilling to demolish their own buildings. In some localities, MCD officials had to face hostile situations.

The main victims are students who have come to Delhi for higher studies. They cannot stay in dangerous buildings. They are finding it difficult to rent new rooms. Advance rent paid by these students are not being returned by the owners.

There is a paucity of hostels for students in Delhi. They are forced to share tiny rooms in dilapidated buildings.

Secondly, most of the structures are in dangerous condition. They can collapse at any time.

Thirdly, this sordid business has been going on for years, and the entire ‘system’ was part of this loot.

If the Sunday building collapse has opened the eyes of the Delhi government, MCD and Delhi Police, it is a good augury, but the sin that was committed in Satya Niketan must not be seen in isolation.

Bulldozer action must be taken against structures that have been built illegally. At the same time, there must be a plan to provide quick accommodation to students who come to Delhi NCR for higher studies.

Maharashtra: Do not politicise 'garba'

In Maharashtra, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has issued guidelines to organisers of Navratra garba festivals to bar entry of Muslims into pandals.

The guidelines say those who enter garba pandals must compulsorily show their Aadhaar cards, get ‘kalaava’ (sacred thread) tied on wrists and put a ‘tilak’ on forehead.

VHP spokesperson said Navratra garba events are religious in nature, where devotees sing and dance in the presence of the idol of Goddess Durga. This is connected to our faith; it is not an entertainment event, he said.

This is nothing new. VHP has been issuing such guidelines every year, but politicians have waded into this controversy.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray asked, ‘Are VHP people the sole representatives of Hindus? Who are they to check Aadhaar cards?”

His father, Uddhav Thackeray, went a step ahead. He described BJP and VHP leaders as ‘fake Hindus’ and cautioned that this could be part of a conspiracy to spread unrest.

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane hit out, saying, “I demand that those who enter garba pandal must recite Hanuman Chalisa to establish that they are Hindus. If Muslims are desirous to join garba, let them do ‘ghar wapsi’ (homecoming) and become Hindus.”

Garba festival during Navratra is an occasion of joy and celebration. It is a festival where devotees dance and sing in the presence of the goddess. Security arrangements are welcome, but why make such a hue and cry over “no entry to Muslims”? Nor is there any need for politics to enter.

Uddhav Thackeray made certain remarks, and Nitesh Rana replied to them. This has left a bad taste.

It would be better if the joyous festival of garba were left to the enthusiasm of devotees.

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