Five rescued baby orangutans arrive at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar, steal the show | Video

Bhubaneswar:

Five young orangutans, a species not native to India, were brought to the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday (September 9) after being rescued from a forested area in Odisha's Balasore district. The baby orangutans arrived at the zoo and were taken into the care of wildlife officials.

Given their young age, they will be hand-reared at the zoo's Centre for Rearing Animal Babies, a specialised facility equipped to care for orphaned and rescued young animals.

Here's the video | Watch

The rescued baby orangutans are winning hearts with their playful and adorable antics. From cuddling up with one another and rolling around playfully to eagerly enjoying their bottle feeds, the tiny primates have been turning every moment into an endearing spectacle.

The five orangutans, two females and three males, are approximately one year old.

Their innocent expressions and lively behaviour have quickly made them a favourite among wildlife officials and visitors alike.

A large number of people from the locality reached the forest to have a glimpse of the animals in the wild. However, the authorities have urged people to maintain a safe distance and avoid disturbing the orangutans.

Orangutans smuggled to India

Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said the five orangutans were rescued by the forest patrolling team on Tuesday morning. "These animals are not found in India and are mostly seen in rainforests of Malaysia, Indonesia, Borneo and Sumatra in Southeast Asia. We suspect that they might have been released in the Balasore district forest, which borders West Bengal, by an international wildlife smuggling racket," the minister said.

He said the price of each of these orangutans is Rs 20-Rs 25 lakh in the international market.

Singhkhuntia said that these apes might have been brought to Odisha by air, water or rail routes. "We have urged the WCCB to probe into the incident and asked the airport, railway stations and ports to verify their CCTV cameras as the animals might have been brought through their transportation facilities," the minister said.

Odisha govt orders probe

Meanwhile, the Odisha government urged the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) to inquire into how the critically endangered great apes reached Bichitrapur forest area under Bhograi block. The WCCB is responsible for tackling wildlife-related crimes in the country.

Principal Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) Prem Kumar Jha confirmed that the forest department will conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

These animals are mainly fruit-eaters but also consume leaves, bark, insects, and bird eggs.

Also Read

Raghav Chadha's name added to Delhi electoral roll, AAP questions how it happened

Vande Mataram row: Abdullahs stand for full rendition as Congress urges ally to honour freedom fight