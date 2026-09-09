Punjab government employees end strike after reaching agreement with state on DA

Chandigarh:

Punjab government employees on Wednesday withdrew their protest after an agreement had been reached between the Punjab government and its employees on various demands, including the issue of dearness allowance (DA). The decision to withdraw the protest was taken after the employees met Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha. The Punjab government has also withdrawn the show-cause notices issued on August 27. A meeting with the Chief Minister is expected to be held soon to discuss the matter further.

Here's what the Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch leader said earlier

Earlier, Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch leader Sukhchain Singh Khera stated that the pen-down strike has been extended till Friday. Moreover, all the government employees working in various government offices, including the civil secretariat, directorates, and district-level offices, took part in the strike.

Apart from this, a pen-down strike was observed on Tuesday over various long-standing demands, including the release of pending dearness allowance. Protesters also demanded withdrawal of a letter issued by the state government to show-cause employees over "unauthorised" absence on August 27.

Pen-down strike was observed over various long-standing demands

In a letter to all chief secretaries, financial commissioners, and administrative secretaries on Tuesday, the personnel department said the government has received information from various quarters that many employees mark attendance in respective offices but remain absent from duties, saying such absence, especially during working hours, "inconveniences" the general public.

The government order stated that it will lead to initiation of appropriate disciplinary action against employees found absent, it added. In this regard, Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, earlier, had urged employees to resume their duties so that people of Punjab do not face inconvenience.

He also clarified that the state government stands firmly with its employees and is committed to considering and fulfilling every legitimate demand. The government employees on Tuesday held protests at respective offices at the district level and boycotted official work.

The Punjab government employees went on a pen-down strike despite Arora's assertion on Monday that the strike was "illegal" and the warning of action. Notably, the pen-down strike was observed at government offices across the state, including directorates in Chandigarh, while ministerial staff of various departments also participated in the agitation.

Employees' union district president Anirudh Modgil in Hoshiarpur alleged that the government withheld 18 per cent dearness allowance (DA), assured career progression (ACP) benefits, and other allowances of employees. Employees of various government departments staged a protest at the district administrative complex (DAC) in Ferozepur as well.

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