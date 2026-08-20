Big setback for Hemant Soren government as Jharkhand High Court stays order cancelling JPSC exams

Ranchi:

The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the cancellation of JPSC exams after hearing petitions challenging the Hemant Soren-led government's order on cancelling JPSC exams and appointments. The single bench judge Justice Deepak Roshan's order has brought significant relief to the newly appointed officers who had approached the court. The petitioners Saurabh Singh, Awadhesh Kumar, Deep Mala and Sonam Kumari were represented by Advocates Inderjeet Sinha and Amritansh Vats.

The state government earlier cancelled 39 and postponed six exams over alleged irregularities; these include both recent recruitment drives and several earlier examinations. Several candidates who were selected through JPSC examinations and are currently serving in government jobs had challenged the state government's order by filing petitions before the High Court.

The cancellation JSSC-CGL exam has emerged as one of the most contentious decisions. Around 2,000 candidates who cleared the JSSC-CGL examination and were subsequently appointed to different state government departments took to the streets in Ranchi on Tuesday. Their protest came a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation.

The candidates marched from the state Secretariat towards Birsa Chowk, arguing that they should not be penalised for alleged wrongdoing committed by others. Many of the protesters have already joined government departments, including finance, home, road transport, labour, and information and public relations. Some candidates said they had even resigned from other government and public-sector jobs after being selected for posts in Jharkhand.

The appointed candidates maintained that they have no objection to an investigation into alleged irregularities. Their primary objection is to scrapping the entire examination after a selection process through which they were appointed. They argued that if wrongdoing is established, action should be taken against those responsible rather than against candidates who secured appointments through what they described as a legitimate recruitment process.

Here's the list of 39 cancelled exams

Recruitment for non-academic posts in universities — Advertisement 09/2025

Assistant Director/Senior Scientist posts (Backlog) — Advertisement 10/2025

Assistant Director/Senior Scientist posts (Regular) — Advertisement 11/2025

Drug Inspector — Advertisement 12/2025

Assistant Professor in Government Engineering Colleges (Backlog) — Advertisement 02/2026

Lecturer in Government Polytechnics/Women's Polytechnics (Backlog) — Advertisement 03/2026

Lecturer in Government Polytechnics/Women's Polytechnics (Regular) — Advertisement 04/2026

Assistant Professor (Super-specialist) in Medical Colleges — Advertisement 07/2026

Civil Judge (Junior Division) — Advertisement 22/2023

Assistant Conservator of Forests — Advertisement 03/2024

Forest Range Officer — Advertisement 04/2024

Assistant Public Prosecutor (Backlog) — Advertisement 05/2025

Assistant Public Prosecutor (Regular) — Advertisement 06/2025

Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination-2025 — Advertisement 01/2026

Combined Civil Services Examination-2025 (Backlog) — Advertisement 05/2026

Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 (Backlog) — Advertisement 06/2026

Food Safety Officer — Advertisement 18/2023

Child Development Project Officer — Advertisement 21/2023

Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 — Advertisement 01/2024

5th Combined Civil Services Recruitment — Advertisement 06/2013

Civil Judge (Junior Division) — Advertisement 10/2015

Civil Judge (Junior Division) Special Recruitment — Advertisement 11/2015

Soil Conservation Officer — Advertisement 12/2015

Assistant Director (Agriculture)/Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer — Advertisement 03/2015

Assistant Director (Agriculture)/Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (Backlog) — Advertisement 04/2015

Food Safety Officer — Advertisement 01/2016

Dentist (Basic Cadre) — Advertisement 02/2016

Combined Civil Services Examination (Backlog) — Advertisement 27/2017

Commercial Taxes (Limited) Examination — Advertisement 10/2010

Combined Civil Services Examination-2016 — Advertisement 23/2016

Geologist and Chemist Recruitment — Advertisement 01/2017 and 02/2017

Assistant Public Prosecutor — Advertisement 03/2018

Civil Judge (Junior Division) Regular — Advertisement 12/2018

Combined Assistant Engineer Recruitment — Advertisement 05/2019

Combined Civil Services Examination-2021 — Advertisement 01/2021

Dental Doctor Recruitment — Advertisement 01/2022

6th Limited Deputy Collector — Advertisement 11/2018

Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2024 — Advertisement 08/2025

CGL Examination — Advertisement 10/2023.

List of 6 postponed exams

Food Analyst — Advertisement 05/2024

Deputy Director, Prosecution — Advertisement 03/2025

Project Manager and Equivalent — Advertisement 04/2025

Inspector of Factories — Advertisement 01/2025

Boiler Inspector — Advertisement 02/2025

Director — Advertisement 07/2025.

(Reported by Mukesh Sinha)

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Jharkhand govt cancels 39 recruitment exams over irregularities, postpones 6 - check list