Big setback for Hemant Soren government as Jharkhand High Court stays order cancelling JPSC exams

The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the cancellation of JPSC exams after hearing petitions challenging the Hemant Soren-led government's order on cancelling JPSC exams and appointments. The single bench judge Justice Deepak Roshan's order has brought significant relief to the newly appointed officers who had approached the court. The petitioners Saurabh Singh, Awadhesh Kumar, Deep Mala and Sonam Kumari were represented by Advocates Inderjeet Sinha and Amritansh Vats.
The state government earlier cancelled 39 and postponed six exams over alleged irregularities; these include both recent recruitment drives and several earlier examinations. Several candidates who were selected through JPSC examinations and are currently serving in government jobs had challenged the state government's order by filing petitions before the High Court.
The cancellation JSSC-CGL exam has emerged as one of the most contentious decisions. Around 2,000 candidates who cleared the JSSC-CGL examination and were subsequently appointed to different state government departments took to the streets in Ranchi on Tuesday. Their protest came a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation.
The candidates marched from the state Secretariat towards Birsa Chowk, arguing that they should not be penalised for alleged wrongdoing committed by others. Many of the protesters have already joined government departments, including finance, home, road transport, labour, and information and public relations. Some candidates said they had even resigned from other government and public-sector jobs after being selected for posts in Jharkhand.
The appointed candidates maintained that they have no objection to an investigation into alleged irregularities. Their primary objection is to scrapping the entire examination after a selection process through which they were appointed. They argued that if wrongdoing is established, action should be taken against those responsible rather than against candidates who secured appointments through what they described as a legitimate recruitment process.
Here's the list of 39 cancelled exams
- Recruitment for non-academic posts in universities — Advertisement 09/2025
- Assistant Director/Senior Scientist posts (Backlog) — Advertisement 10/2025
- Assistant Director/Senior Scientist posts (Regular) — Advertisement 11/2025
- Drug Inspector — Advertisement 12/2025
- Assistant Professor in Government Engineering Colleges (Backlog) — Advertisement 02/2026
- Lecturer in Government Polytechnics/Women's Polytechnics (Backlog) — Advertisement 03/2026
- Lecturer in Government Polytechnics/Women's Polytechnics (Regular) — Advertisement 04/2026
- Assistant Professor (Super-specialist) in Medical Colleges — Advertisement 07/2026
- Civil Judge (Junior Division) — Advertisement 22/2023
- Assistant Conservator of Forests — Advertisement 03/2024
- Forest Range Officer — Advertisement 04/2024
- Assistant Public Prosecutor (Backlog) — Advertisement 05/2025
- Assistant Public Prosecutor (Regular) — Advertisement 06/2025
- Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination-2025 — Advertisement 01/2026
- Combined Civil Services Examination-2025 (Backlog) — Advertisement 05/2026
- Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 (Backlog) — Advertisement 06/2026
- Food Safety Officer — Advertisement 18/2023
- Child Development Project Officer — Advertisement 21/2023
- Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 — Advertisement 01/2024
- 5th Combined Civil Services Recruitment — Advertisement 06/2013
- Civil Judge (Junior Division) — Advertisement 10/2015
- Civil Judge (Junior Division) Special Recruitment — Advertisement 11/2015
- Soil Conservation Officer — Advertisement 12/2015
- Assistant Director (Agriculture)/Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer — Advertisement 03/2015
- Assistant Director (Agriculture)/Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (Backlog) — Advertisement 04/2015
- Food Safety Officer — Advertisement 01/2016
- Dentist (Basic Cadre) — Advertisement 02/2016
- Combined Civil Services Examination (Backlog) — Advertisement 27/2017
- Commercial Taxes (Limited) Examination — Advertisement 10/2010
- Combined Civil Services Examination-2016 — Advertisement 23/2016
- Geologist and Chemist Recruitment — Advertisement 01/2017 and 02/2017
- Assistant Public Prosecutor — Advertisement 03/2018
- Civil Judge (Junior Division) Regular — Advertisement 12/2018
- Combined Assistant Engineer Recruitment — Advertisement 05/2019
- Combined Civil Services Examination-2021 — Advertisement 01/2021
- Dental Doctor Recruitment — Advertisement 01/2022
- 6th Limited Deputy Collector — Advertisement 11/2018
- Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2024 — Advertisement 08/2025
- CGL Examination — Advertisement 10/2023.
List of 6 postponed exams
- Food Analyst — Advertisement 05/2024
- Deputy Director, Prosecution — Advertisement 03/2025
- Project Manager and Equivalent — Advertisement 04/2025
- Inspector of Factories — Advertisement 01/2025
- Boiler Inspector — Advertisement 02/2025
- Director — Advertisement 07/2025.
(Reported by Mukesh Sinha)
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Jharkhand govt cancels 39 recruitment exams over irregularities, postpones 6 - check list