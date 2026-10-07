Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's mother dies at 80, was on ventilator support

Ranchi:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's mother, Rupi Soren, died at a private hospital in Ranchi on Wednesday evening, a hospital official said. She was 80. Rupi Soren, wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder and former chief minister Shibu Soren, was in critical condition and had been on ventilator support.

Rupi Soren was admitted to hospital on September 18

"CM Hemant Soren's mother Rupi Soren, who was admitted here, passed away around 8.30 pm. She was admitted to the hospital on September 18 with breathing difficulty," Director of Hill View Hospital and Research Centre, Dr Nitesh Priya, told news agency PTI.

She was critical with multiple complications. "She was put on ventilator support on Wednesday," he added.

Dr Priya said a team of doctors was constantly monitoring her health condition.

Hemant Soren, who had visited her earlier in the day, said in an emotional social media post: "After Baba left, Maa was my greatest shelter. Today, even that shelter has merged into the lap of nature. Maa..."

A JMM leader said the last rites of Rupi Soren will be conducted at Nemra in neighbouring Ramgarh district on Thursday.

Shibu Soren passed away in August 2025

Rupi Soren's death comes nearly a year after her husband, JMM founder and veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren, died at the age of 81 on August 4 at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital following a prolonged illness.

Known as 'Dishom Guruji', Shibu Soren, born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village of Ramgarh district in then Bihar, now Jharkhand, Soren belonged to the Santal tribal community. His early life was marked by hardship, including the killing of his father by alleged hired assailants of moneylenders.

Inspired to fight for tribal rights, Soren founded the Santhal Navyuvak Sangh at the age of 18. In 1972, he co-founded the JMM along with leaders including A.K. Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato. The party campaigned for tribal rights, protection of tribal land, and the creation of a separate Jharkhand state.

Shibu Soren remained a prominent JMM leader for decades, serving multiple terms as Jharkhand chief minister and also holding a ministerial position in the Union Cabinet.

Rupi Soren contested election in 1999

Rupi Soren contested the Dumka Lok Sabha seat in 1999, when it was part of undivided Bihar, but lost to senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi by a narrow margin of fewer than 5,000 votes.

She did not contest any elections thereafter and devoted herself to caring for her husband until his death in August last year.

Earlier this year, Rupi Soren received the Padma Bhushan on behalf of her husband, who was conferred the honour posthumously at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a poignant moment, President Droupadi Murmu stepped down from the stage to present the award to Rupi Soren, who attended the ceremony in a wheelchair.

She had also attended the swearing-in ceremony of her son, Hemant Soren, as Jharkhand chief minister.

Champai Soren, others express grief

BJP leader and former CM Champai Soren, who was a close aide of Shibu Soren, condoled Rupi Soren's death. "The sad news of the passing of Smt Rupi Soren ji, wife of the late Shibu Soren ji has left my heart in pain. Many events and memories from the time of the Jharkhand movement are flashing before my eyes. May Marang Buru (the supreme tribal deity) grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family," Champai Soren said in a social media post.

Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato also expressed grief over Rupi Soren's death.

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