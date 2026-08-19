Jharkhand agitating students suspend protest for two months after Hemant Soren govt accepts demands

Ranchi:

Jharkhand students leading the ongoing agitation against alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC recruitment examinations have decided to suspend their protest for two months after their demands were accepted. According to the information, the students have agreed to temporarily call off the movement and are expected to leave the protest site by Wednesday evening. An official statement on the decision is likely to be issued by the students later in the evening.

The development comes after Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led state government cancelled 22 tests and ordered a probe into 23 others conducted by the state public service commission and an outsourced agency since 2014. The government's move triggered panic among candidates who successfully cleared these examinations and joined various government departments.

JSSC-CGL cancellation sparks anger among successful candidates

The cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination has emerged as one of the most contentious decisions. Around 2,000 candidates who cleared the JSSC-CGL examination and were subsequently appointed to different state government departments took to the streets in Ranchi on Tuesday. Their protest came a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation.

The candidates marched from the state Secretariat towards Birsa Chowk, arguing that they should not be penalised for alleged wrongdoing committed by others. Many of the protesters have already joined government departments, including finance, home, road transport, labour, and information and public relations. Some candidates said they had even resigned from other government and public-sector jobs after being selected for posts in Jharkhand.

The appointed candidates maintained that they have no objection to an investigation into alleged irregularities. Their primary objection is to scrapping the entire examination after a selection process through which they were appointed. They argued that if wrongdoing is established, action should be taken against those responsible rather than against candidates who secured appointments through what they described as a legitimate recruitment process.

Student group awaits clarity on govt's decision

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which has been spearheading the student agitation at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, said it would decide its next course of action after examining the government's decisions. Spokesperson Piyush Kumar Singh said the group was waiting for clarity on how the government's announcements would actually be implemented. The group has been protesting for 26 days over alleged irregularities in the state's recruitment examination system.

Which exams have been cancelled?

The government's action covers recruitment examinations for several important posts. Among the cancelled examinations are tests for drug inspectors, assistant professors in government engineering and medical colleges, lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests and forest range officers. The list also covers different editions of the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination.

Other examinations facing cancellation or investigation relate to recruitment for food safety officers, child development project officers, food analysts, deputy director (prosecution), project managers, inspectors of factories and boilers, agriculture officers, geologists, chemists and several other administrative and technical positions.

Devendra Mahto signals second phase of agitation

JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who had undertaken a 16-day hunger strike, ended his fast after the government announced its decisions. However, he has indicated that the agitation may resume in a second phase. Mahto has sought firm safeguards to ensure that future JPSC and JSSC examinations remain "free from paper leaks and other irregularities". He has also demanded the formation of a monitoring committee and a comprehensive audit of the recruitment process.

Also Read:

'When students raise questions, they should get answers': Rahul Gandhi on end of Jharkhand hunger strike