What's the wide controversy in India vs Japan T20I match? Was the umpire right to reverse decision?

New Delhi:

India escaped a late scare against Japan in the rain-shortened one-off T20I in Sano after an umpiring correction in the final over helped preserve a two-run victory and secured a record for the lowest total successfully defended in T20 cricket.

Notably, Japan required eight runs from four balls when Alexander Shirai-Patmore attempted a reverse-hit against Axar Patel. The delivery passed down the side that would have been leg side from his original stance, prompting striker’s-end umpire Chris Thurgate to signal a wide.

The call immediately drew a reaction from India, with players questioning the decision because deliveries of that nature have not been treated as wides in limited-overs internationals for roughly a decade. The controversy intensified when a similar delivery was again called wide from the following ball.

That decision reduced Japan’s requirement to six runs from four deliveries. However, leg umpire Chris Brown intervened before play progressed further and instructed Thurgate to amend the second wide decision. Thurgate changed the call, leaving Japan needing seven runs from three balls. Japan eventually could not complete the chase, as India claimed a two-run win.

Meanwhile, the laws governing wide calls provide specific guidance for reverse-hits and switch-hits. When a batter changes to either stance, both sides of the wicket are regarded as off side for determining a wide. A delivery must therefore pass 75 centimetres beyond the outer stump to be called wide.

What the law says?

The guideline applies whether the batter performs a reverse-hit without changing the grip or a switch-hit involving a change of grip. It also states that the timing of the stance change does not alter the ruling, meaning a batter’s movement after the bowler releases the ball does not remove the provision.

Interestingly, the match did not feature a TV umpire or DRS. Nevertheless, as per ICC guidelines, an on-field umpire can alter a decision after consulting with the other umpire before the next delivery is bowled.

In the end, the first wide remained unchanged, possibly because the initial call left little opportunity to intervene before play continued. The subsequent correction prevented the same error from affecting the closing stages of the match.

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