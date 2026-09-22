Iran says Strait of Hormuz could reopen within 7 days, but US must meet this condition

Iran has suggested it could reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports, according to reports by Reuters and Japan's Kyodo news agency.

Both Reuters and Kyodo, citing an unnamed senior Iranian government official, reported that Tehran had laid out the conditions it considers necessary for reopening the waterway. The reports come after nearly seven months of war in the Middle East and amid growing economic pressure on Iran from the Trump administration.

Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz

According to the reports, Iran's proposed timeline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz is seven days, provided the US eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports. The proposal comes as Washington continues its pressure campaign against Tehran.

The possibility of the waterway reopening has wider significance for the global economy. The Strait of Hormuz typically handles around 20% of the world's global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, and disruption to the route has rattled markets.

US stock index futures traded mixed after the reports emerged, while oil prices reversed earlier gains. International benchmark Brent crude futures with November expiry traded 2.6% lower at $97.73 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures with October expiry were last seen down 3.1% at $92.40.

The reports came shortly before US President Donald Trump was due to address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, amid mounting domestic pressure over his decision to launch a war against Iran.

G7 condemns Houthi attacks

Separately, the G7 called for an end to Houthi attacks against Yemen and Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian shipping, and urged Iran to stop supporting the group.

The Houthis have reportedly attacked "sensitive" sites in Riyadh and recently seized Yemen's Perim Island on the Red Sea, tightening their grip on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The UK has also reportedly agreed to support Saudi Arabia with Royal Air Force air-to-air refuelling.

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