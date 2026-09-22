Cyclone Arnab forming in Bay of Bengal? IMD warns deep depression to make landfall tomorrow, Odisha on alert

A depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified on Tuesday and is likely to develop into a deep depression before crossing the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system is expected to cross between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur by the night of September 23.

The weather system has triggered heavy rainfall across parts of Odisha and West Bengal, while authorities in several Odisha districts have taken precautionary measures, including school closures and the deployment of emergency teams.

Depression moving towards Andhra-Odisha coast, landfall likely tomorrow

According to the IMD, the depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at around 8 kmph in the six hours leading up to 11.30 am on September 22.

The IMD said the depression was likely to intensify into a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours. It is then expected to move west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a deep depression by the night of September 23.

Cyclone Arnab

According to the regional roster of names for cyclonic storms, the next cyclone to form over the North Indian Ocean will be named Arnab.

The name Arnab, which means "ocean" in Bangla, was contributed by Bangladesh to the regional list of tropical cyclone names maintained by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rains forecast in Andhra, Odisha

The weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to several parts of Andhra Pradesh between September 22 and 25.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

A red alert has been issued for several districts of southern Odisha as the depression approaches the coast. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is predicted in Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam on September 23 and 24.

Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri have also been placed under red alert for September 24 and 25.

The IMD's coastal bulletin has warned of widespread rain or thunderstorms along the Odisha coast, with visibility expected to deteriorate during heavy rainfall.

Schools shut in several Odisha districts, leaves cancelled

Heavy rain has already lashed coastal and southern Odisha, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures.

Schools in Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Gajapati were closed on Tuesday, while Malkangiri ordered schools to remain shut until September 24. Anganwadi centres in the affected areas have also been closed until September 24.

Teachers and other school staff, however, have been instructed to report to work. Principals have been asked to introduce roster duties to ensure that school buildings remain accessible around the clock and can be used in case of an emergency.

The National Rural Talent Scholarship examination scheduled for September 22 will continue as planned at designated examination centres. Authorities in Koraput and Kalahandi have directed teachers not to leave their places of posting until September 25.

The leave of government employees has also been cancelled in Ganjam, Koraput and Kalahandi as authorities prepare for the possibility of worsening weather conditions.

Ferry services between Satapada and Jahnikuda in Chilika Lake have also been suspended until September 25 because of the prevailing weather conditions.

West Bengal also likely to receive heavy rain

The weather system is also expected to affect West Bengal, with heavy rainfall forecast across several districts until September 26.

Heavy rain is likely in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Birbhum.

The IMD has also forecast heavy precipitation in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar until September 26.

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