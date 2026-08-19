Jharkhand govt cancels 39 recruitment exams over irregularities, postpones 6 - check list

Ranchi:

Amidst the ongoing CID/SIT investigation into irregularities regarding JPSC and JSSC examinations, the Jharkhand government has taken a major decision concerning 45 exams. According to notifications issued on August 18, 39 examinations have been cancelled, while six have been postponed until further orders. These include both recent recruitment drives and several earlier examinations.

Here's the list of 39 cancelled exams

Recruitment for non-academic posts in universities — Advertisement 09/2025 Assistant Director/Senior Scientist posts (Backlog) — Advertisement 10/2025 Assistant Director/Senior Scientist posts (Regular) — Advertisement 11/2025 Drug Inspector — Advertisement 12/2025 Assistant Professor in Government Engineering Colleges (Backlog) — Advertisement 02/2026 Lecturer in Government Polytechnics/Women's Polytechnics (Backlog) — Advertisement 03/2026 Lecturer in Government Polytechnics/Women's Polytechnics (Regular) — Advertisement 04/2026 Assistant Professor (Super-specialist) in Medical Colleges — Advertisement 07/2026 Civil Judge (Junior Division) — Advertisement 22/2023 Assistant Conservator of Forests — Advertisement 03/2024 Forest Range Officer — Advertisement 04/2024 Assistant Public Prosecutor (Backlog) — Advertisement 05/2025 Assistant Public Prosecutor (Regular) — Advertisement 06/2025 Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination-2025 — Advertisement 01/2026 Combined Civil Services Examination-2025 (Backlog) — Advertisement 05/2026 Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 (Backlog) — Advertisement 06/2026 Food Safety Officer — Advertisement 18/2023 Child Development Project Officer — Advertisement 21/2023 Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 — Advertisement 01/2024 5th Combined Civil Services Recruitment — Advertisement 06/2013 Civil Judge (Junior Division) — Advertisement 10/2015 Civil Judge (Junior Division) Special Recruitment — Advertisement 11/2015 Soil Conservation Officer — Advertisement 12/2015 Assistant Director (Agriculture)/Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer — Advertisement 03/2015 Assistant Director (Agriculture)/Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (Backlog) — Advertisement 04/2015 Food Safety Officer — Advertisement 01/2016 Dentist (Basic Cadre) — Advertisement 02/2016 Combined Civil Services Examination (Backlog) — Advertisement 27/2017 Commercial Taxes (Limited) Examination — Advertisement 10/2010 Combined Civil Services Examination-2016 — Advertisement 23/2016 Geologist and Chemist Recruitment — Advertisement 01/2017 and 02/2017 Assistant Public Prosecutor — Advertisement 03/2018 Civil Judge (Junior Division) Regular — Advertisement 12/2018 Combined Assistant Engineer Recruitment — Advertisement 05/2019 Combined Civil Services Examination-2021 — Advertisement 01/2021 Dental Doctor Recruitment — Advertisement 01/2022 6th Limited Deputy Collector — Advertisement 11/2018 Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2024 — Advertisement 08/2025 CGL Examination — Advertisement 10/2023.

List of 6 postponed exams

Food Analyst — Advertisement 05/2024

Deputy Director, Prosecution — Advertisement 03/2025

Project Manager and Equivalent — Advertisement 04/2025

Inspector of Factories — Advertisement 01/2025

Boiler Inspector — Advertisement 02/2025

Director — Advertisement 07/2025.

Additionally, the government has also decided to request the High Court to constitute fast-track courts for cases involving irregularities and misconduct in the JPSC and JSSC, to establish internal monitoring cells within both commissions, and to set up a committee for examination reforms. The committee is required to submit its report to the government within two months.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and all job tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL since 2014. The decision was taken at a marathon meeting of the cabinet chaired by Soren. "The government has decided to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam, which was one of the major demands of the protesting students. We have also decided to cancel all tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL (TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd) and the results published by it," Soren said after the cabinet meeting. He also announced the formation of an examination reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal.

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