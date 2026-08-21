In another setback for Hemant Soren govt, Jharkhand HC stays order cancelling JSSC exams

In another setback for Hemant Soren govt, the Jharkhand High Court has put a stay on the government's decision to cancel the JSSC CGL exam. The court's decision has brought significant relief to a total of 1,932 candidates selected through the exam. The Jharkhand HC earlier on Thursday stayed cancellation of JPSC exams. The next hearing is scheduled on September 15.
The state government earlier cancelled 39 and postponed six exams over alleged irregularities; these include both recent recruitment drives and several earlier examinations. Several candidates who were selected through JPSC examinations and are currently serving in government jobs had challenged the state government's order by filing petitions before the High Court.
The appointed candidates maintained that they have no objection to an investigation into alleged irregularities. Their primary objection is to scrapping the entire examination after a selection process through which they were appointed. They argued that if wrongdoing is established, action should be taken against those responsible rather than against candidates who secured appointments through what they described as a legitimate recruitment process.
Which exams have been cancelled?
The government's action covers recruitment examinations for several important posts. Among the cancelled examinations are tests for drug inspectors, assistant professors in government engineering and medical colleges, lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests and forest range officers. The list also covers different editions of the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination.
Other examinations facing cancellation or investigation relate to recruitment for food safety officers, child development project officers, food analysts, deputy director (prosecution), project managers, inspectors of factories and boilers, agriculture officers, geologists, chemists and several other administrative and technical positions.
Here's the list of 39 cancelled exams
- Recruitment for non-academic posts in universities — Advertisement 09/2025
- Assistant Director/Senior Scientist posts (Backlog) — Advertisement 10/2025
- Assistant Director/Senior Scientist posts (Regular) — Advertisement 11/2025
- Drug Inspector — Advertisement 12/2025
- Assistant Professor in Government Engineering Colleges (Backlog) — Advertisement 02/2026
- Lecturer in Government Polytechnics/Women's Polytechnics (Backlog) — Advertisement 03/2026
- Lecturer in Government Polytechnics/Women's Polytechnics (Regular) — Advertisement 04/2026
- Assistant Professor (Super-specialist) in Medical Colleges — Advertisement 07/2026
- Civil Judge (Junior Division) — Advertisement 22/2023
- Assistant Conservator of Forests — Advertisement 03/2024
- Forest Range Officer — Advertisement 04/2024
- Assistant Public Prosecutor (Backlog) — Advertisement 05/2025
- Assistant Public Prosecutor (Regular) — Advertisement 06/2025
- Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination-2025 — Advertisement 01/2026
- Combined Civil Services Examination-2025 (Backlog) — Advertisement 05/2026
- Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 (Backlog) — Advertisement 06/2026
- Food Safety Officer — Advertisement 18/2023
- Child Development Project Officer — Advertisement 21/2023
- Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 — Advertisement 01/2024
- 5th Combined Civil Services Recruitment — Advertisement 06/2013
- Civil Judge (Junior Division) — Advertisement 10/2015
- Civil Judge (Junior Division) Special Recruitment — Advertisement 11/2015
- Soil Conservation Officer — Advertisement 12/2015
- Assistant Director (Agriculture)/Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer — Advertisement 03/2015
- Assistant Director (Agriculture)/Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (Backlog) — Advertisement 04/2015
- Food Safety Officer — Advertisement 01/2016
- Dentist (Basic Cadre) — Advertisement 02/2016
- Combined Civil Services Examination (Backlog) — Advertisement 27/2017
- Commercial Taxes (Limited) Examination — Advertisement 10/2010
- Combined Civil Services Examination-2016 — Advertisement 23/2016
- Geologist and Chemist Recruitment — Advertisement 01/2017 and 02/2017
- Assistant Public Prosecutor — Advertisement 03/2018
- Civil Judge (Junior Division) Regular — Advertisement 12/2018
- Combined Assistant Engineer Recruitment — Advertisement 05/2019
- Combined Civil Services Examination-2021 — Advertisement 01/2021
- Dental Doctor Recruitment — Advertisement 01/2022
- 6th Limited Deputy Collector — Advertisement 11/2018
- Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2024 — Advertisement 08/2025
- CGL Examination — Advertisement 10/2023.
List of 6 postponed exams
- Food Analyst — Advertisement 05/2024
- Deputy Director, Prosecution — Advertisement 03/2025
- Project Manager and Equivalent — Advertisement 04/2025
- Inspector of Factories — Advertisement 01/2025
- Boiler Inspector — Advertisement 02/2025
- Director — Advertisement 07/2025.
(Reported by Mukesh Sinha)
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Jharkhand govt cancels 39 recruitment exams over irregularities, postpones 6 - check list