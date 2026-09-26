India clinches third gold medal, registers dominant win over Iran in women's Kabaddi final at Asian Games

The Indian women's Kabaddi team put forth a brilliant showing in the Kabaddi final and defeated Iran to win India's third gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. Putting forth an exceptional performance, the Indian team registered a 37-34 victory over Iran to win the close-quarters clash, as the Indian contingent continues to add medals to its tally.

At several points in the clash, it looked like Iran would go through and defeat India. However, the squad performed brilliantly under pressure and clinched the country’s third gold medal at the Asian Games. It is interesting to note that in the dying stages of the clash, Iran made several blunders, and at one point, two of the side’s raiders made a double entry as well.

Adding up to the small blunders, it was the Indian team’s mental resilience that helped them win the game and ultimately finish in first place. Sanju Devi, once again, came forth as the star of the show for India, as she had been throughout the tournament.

Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar settle for bronze in squash mixed doubles

While the country is ecstatic with India’s gold medal win in the women’s kabaddi final, there was some disappointment on the other end as the duo of Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar settled for the bronze medal in the squash mixed doubles clash.

They took on Hong Kong’s Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong in the semi-final on September 26th, and the duo suffered a three-game defeat in the semis and had to settle for the bronze medal. The Indian duo went down 10-11, 11-2, 10-11 in a clash that was closely contested.

India’s medal count rises to 27

With three golds, 11 silvers, and 13 bronze medals, the India contingent’s medal count at the Asian Games 2026 has risen to 27. They still sit in 12th place in the standings and will hope for some more brilliant showings in the upcoming events. It is interesting to note that the men’s Kabaddi team will take centre stage in the gold medal match soon as well, and another top placed finish can be expected from India in the match-up.

Also Read:

138th-ranked India defy 94-place gap to hold World Cup side Panama to 1-1 draw in Bengaluru