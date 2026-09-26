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  4. Asian Games 2026, Day 7 LIVE: PV Sindhu makes way into badminton third round with dominant victory
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Asian Games 2026, Day 7 LIVE: PV Sindhu makes way into badminton third round with dominant victory

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

Day 7 of the ongoing Asian Games 2026 sees the Indian contingent hoping to put in their best performances in hopes of adding to their medal tally. Day 6 ended with India on 25 medals, and it could be interesting to see whether some gold medals follow on Day 7.

Women's Kabaddi final
Women's Kabaddi final Image Source : AP

The Asian Games 2026 sees the Indian contingent looking to put in their best performance in hopes of adding more medals to their tally. It is interesting to note that day 6 ended with the Indian contingent in 12th place in the standings with 26 medals to its name. The 7th day will see some exciting encounters, with the likes of the men's and women's Kabaddi finals, six athletics finals, and some important badminton clashes following as well. 

The day began on a positive note for India as Sawan Barwal won the silver medal in the marathon, with Chinappa and Senthilkumar winning the bronze medal in the mixed squash doubles clash. It could be interesting to see how India fares on the 7th day of the games, and whether or not they can add more medals to their tally. 

 

 

Live updates :Asian Games 2026, Day 7, India look to secure gold in women's Kabaddi

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  • 12:39 PM (IST)Sep 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Sindhu takes the win!

    PV Sindhu has won the clash! A brilliant straight-games win by India's best, and she makes it to the third round with her performance!

  • 12:30 PM (IST)Sep 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    PV Sindhu in action

    PV Sindhu takes centre stage, taking on Chinese Taipei's Pin-chian Chiu in the first round of badminton!

  • 12:20 PM (IST)Sep 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Abhay in the final!

    Abhay Singh has defeated Muhammad Irfan across straight games, and has made his way into the Squash finals!

  • 12:09 PM (IST)Sep 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Abhay Singh with the lead

    Abhay Singh has been dominant in the clash against Irfan, winning 2-0 so far, and on his way to make the finals.

  • 11:49 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Abhay Singh clashing in squash semi-finals!

    The semi-finals of men's squash is going on. India's Abhay Singh is taking on Muhammad Irfan as both hope for a spot in the final.

  • 11:28 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Anahat reaches final!

    What a performance by Anahat Singh! She reached the squash finals after defeating Japan's world number 6! Another medal assured for India here!

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Anahat Singh in action

    Anahat Singh is competing in Squash, after losing the first two games, she is making a comeback, having won the third game.

  • 10:56 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Heartbreak for Iran!

    The Iran players could not help but be emotional after the clash, several players were seen crying after losing to India in the gold medal match.

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    GOLD MEDAL!

    India women have done it, they win the gold medal in the final, a brilliant showing against Iran in the final!

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Final minute!

    India in the lead with 36-31 with just a minute left in the final, another gold medal coming India's way!

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    4 minutes left!

    4 minutes left in this gold medal final, and India have the lead against Iran, the score reads 34-28!

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Gold medal match ongoing!

    The women's Kabaddi final is ongoing right now as India is taking on Iran! With 7 minutes left in the second half, India lead Iran by 28-27!

  • 10:22 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our coverage of the 7th day of the Asian Games 2026! With three medals already added to India's tally since the morning, the nation has pinned its hopes of Kabaddi!

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