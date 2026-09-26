Asian Games 2026, Day 7 LIVE: PV Sindhu makes way into badminton third round with dominant victory

The Asian Games 2026 sees the Indian contingent looking to put in their best performance in hopes of adding more medals to their tally. It is interesting to note that day 6 ended with the Indian contingent in 12th place in the standings with 26 medals to its name. The 7th day will see some exciting encounters, with the likes of the men's and women's Kabaddi finals, six athletics finals, and some important badminton clashes following as well.

The day began on a positive note for India as Sawan Barwal won the silver medal in the marathon, with Chinappa and Senthilkumar winning the bronze medal in the mixed squash doubles clash. It could be interesting to see how India fares on the 7th day of the games, and whether or not they can add more medals to their tally.