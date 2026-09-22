Trump boasts of settling wars, saving Europe and decimating Iran in UN General Assembly address

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday boasted about his record on peace and the use of American power while addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, saying that while others had spoken about peace, he had "made peace".

In a direct reference to Iran, Trump said that while other leaders had ignored threats, he had confronted them, and while others had talked about courage and strength, America had demonstrated both. He claimed that his approach had made the United States "the most powerful country in the world".

Trump also described the period he inherited from the previous administration as a “dark age of America”, saying his government had transformed it into what he called the “golden age of America”. He claimed that the entire world was being lifted by the wealth, strength, spirit and momentum of a newly energised and powerful United States.

The conflict has so far fallen short of several White House objectives and has caused significant economic disruption, particularly after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump tells Putin to 'settle the war'

Arriving at the UN headquarters, Trump said, "So it's an honour to be here at the United Nations, and we're making a lot of progress. Our country is doing really, really well." On the message to Russian President Putin, he says, "Settle the war."

Trump expected to target UN

Trump’s keynote address at the opening of the UN General Assembly’s high-level week will give him a prominent international platform to renew his criticism of the United Nations.

He has repeatedly attacked the global body and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres since returning to office.

His address last year was marked by a series of unusual complaints, including allegations of sabotage after an escalator at the UN headquarters briefly stopped working and his teleprompter malfunctioned.

Despite his criticism of the organisation, Washington reportedly paid $725 million towards the UN budget last week, helping it avoid the possibility of losing some of its voting rights.

Trump’s latest address is expected to combine his criticism of the UN with an effort to showcase his administration’s foreign policy achievements, particularly its military campaign against Iran and diplomatic initiatives in the Middle East.

With inputs from AFP

Also Read:

US forces had Houthi targets ready, but Trump made last-minute U-turn