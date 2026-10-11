New Zealand announce squad for India ODIs, three key stars make emphatic returns; Check details

NZC (New Zealand Cricket) recently came forward and announced the side’s squad ahead of the upcoming multi-format series against the Indian team. It is interesting to note that India will soon be touring New Zealand to face them across five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches.

Ahead of the start of the series, the Black Caps announced their squad for the ODI leg against India. Interestingly, the trip of Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert marks their return to the ODI squads. Furthermore, Rachin Ravindra also makes his return from the shoulder injury.

Mitchell Santner will be leading the squad across the five ODIs, and New Zealand will look to put in their best performance as they take on the Indian team, who are in solid form. Notably, the duo of Finn Allen and Lockie Ferguson last featured in an ODI back in 2023.

Furthermore, Zak Foulkes (hip flexor), Will O'Rourke (calf) and Ben Sears (ankle) were not available for the series and will be sitting out.

Rob Walter opened up on the squad

After the squad announcement, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter took centre stage and talked about the squad composition of the Black Caps and how the side could fare against the Men in Blue.

“With the ODI World Cup just one year away it's important for us to also view these matches as valuable preparation for that event. Bringing in seven players for the final ODIs allows us to test our depth and see how those players fare against a world-class side,” Walter was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“Obviously every Test match is important for us in terms of championship points, which is why we're extracting some of that squad early for additional preparation before the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve on November 19,” he added.

New Zealand Squad for ODIs 1-3: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner

For ODIs 4 & 5: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young

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