'Will take forward development of Tamil Nadu, together with CM Vijay': PM Modi at Chennai event

Chennai:

The Centre with collaborations with CM C. Joseph Vijay will take forward the development of Tamil Nadu. "As chief minister, I understood the expectations of the states, so after becoming Prime Minister, I not only tried to fulfill that aspiration, but also made efforts to ensure that every state could achieve its own aspirations goals," said PM Modi.

PM Modi hails Tamil Nadu for country's manufacturing growth

The prime minister hailed the state for its rich cultural heritage and its contributions for country's manufacturing growth. At an event in Chennai, PM Modi said, "since 2014, our electronics exports have increased 11-fold and today we are the world's second largest mobile manufacturer.Our defense exports have increased 50-fold. And our engineering exports have also set a new record. Due to this growth in manufacturing, direct and indirect jobs have been created for the youth in the country."

Talking about some development projects in the state, PM Modi said that Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi is being developed into a world-class mega container and green energy hub with an investment of around Rs 17,000 crore. "Once completed, the port will be able to accommodate the world’s ultra-large container vessels. This will help transform Tamil Nadu into a global hub for industry and transportation," said PM Modi.

PM Modi inaugurated Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Chennai metro

The prime minister earlier on Sunday inaugurated the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, and undertook a ride on it along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. He, along with Vijay, had flagged off the new services, which are covered under Corridor four of Phase two of the Metro Rail project, before buying a ticket to travel on it. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was also present on this occasion. The Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch will a total of 11 elevated Metro stations covering approximately 15 km.

What CM Vijay said?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure early approval for Phase-3 of the Chennai Metro Rail, extending connectivity to areas like Airport-Kilambakkam and Poonamallee-Sunguvarchatram. Vijay acknowledged the announcement of high-speed rail corridors in the 2026 union budget and requested new corridors from Chennai to Kanyakumari and Chennai to Coimbatore.

-With PTI Inputs.

Also Read:

Tamil Nadu: PM Modi inaugurates Chennai Metro's Phase 2 stretch, shares ride with CM Vijay | WATCH