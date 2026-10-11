No barricading or internet shutdown, metro services to run normally: SC to Delhi Police on CJP's protest

The Supreme Court on Sunday directed the Centre and the Delhi Police to remove all barricades placed in view of protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) unless "absolutely warranted", and ensure that metro services function normally in the national capital. Further, the court directed that no internet disruptions should take place.

During a special hearing, a two-judge bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the cops must ensure that the movement of people is restored to normal, noting that the public cannot be prevented from carrying out work related to their professions. Moreover, the court also directed that those gathering peacefully shall not be illegally detained.

However, the apex court underlined that necessary restrictions can be placed if needed to maintain law and order.

The court also issued a notice to Delhi Police, Union Home Secretary and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) over curbs in capital despite its earlier order, seeking a response till Tuesday. Although, the court acknowledged that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, has assured that metro and rail services are functioning normally, and internet services have been restored in capital.

"The issue is to what extent the restrictions imposed by the police fall within the ambit of Article 19(2) of the Constitution," the court observed. "You have the right to protest; there is no dispute over that. However, the manner in which the protest is conducted must be in accordance with the provisions of the Police Act. You cannot claim that your right to protest takes precedence over the Police Act."

The Supreme Court's observations came just hours after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, co-convenor Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were released by a special executive magistrate (SEM) almost 24 hours after their detention. Several sections of the BNSS were charged against them, and court stressed they were released on condition that they would not participate in any activity disrupting peace and tranquillity for next one year.

"All of you present here, if you are seriously interested in public welfare, please undertake that you will all protest peacefully and not instigate any other person," Justice Mohana said before the hearing concluded.

The next hearing will take place in the court on Tuesday.

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