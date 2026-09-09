Delhi's Satya Niketan sees major MCD action, 27 of 51 dilapidated buildings to be demolished today

New Delhi:

Following the tragic building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives on September 6, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up its crackdown on dilapidated and non-compliant buildings. The civic body has begun preparations to demolish dangerous structures located around the building where the fatal incident took place. Before demolition, some of the weakened structures are being reinforced with iron beams to ensure they can be brought down safely without causing damage to neighbouring properties or putting the demolition teams at risk.

The MCD surveyed private hostels and Paying Guest (PG) accommodations across three zones. During the inspection, 51 buildings were found to be dangerous and structurally unsafe. Of these, demolition orders have been issued against 27 buildings, while seven have been sealed. Notices have also been served on the owners of 35 buildings. The MCD's West Zone and Shahdara South Zone will begin demolition action against the identified dilapidated structures from Wednesday.

Dilapidated building near Hostel Days set for demolition

Preparations are also underway to demolish the dilapidated building located near Hostel Days in Satya Niketan. On Tuesday, a water plant and a canteen operating on the building's upper portion were removed. The tin shed was also cut and dismantled using a gas cutter. The authorities are now completing the necessary preparations to bring down the structure in a controlled and safe manner.

Students forced to live amid cracked walls

The MCD survey also revealed that students were still living in several unsafe and dilapidated buildings. Some students staying in PG accommodations recorded videos highlighting the condition of their buildings. In one such video, a student can be heard expressing fear after seeing cracks in the walls and saying that it appeared that a portion of the building could collapse. The students also pointed out that the cracks were continuously widening and questioned how anyone could continue living in such a condition. Following the Satya Niketan tragedy, a large number of students have started leaving the area and looking for safer accommodation elsewhere. The incident has also triggered concern and anger among the students' families.

MCD survey intensifies after high court rebuke

The MCD has continued its inspections of PGs and student hostels across Delhi following the Satya Niketan building collapse. The inspections intensified after the Delhi High Court pulled up the civic authorities. Officials are visiting hostels to verify fire NOCs, permissions required to operate hostels and other mandatory documents. Buildings found to be weak or structurally unsafe are being sealed. The inspections have also uncovered several buildings without emergency exits. In some cases, property owners were found to be operating without a Fire Department NOC.

On Tuesday, notices were issued to 35 PG accommodations in Laxmi Nagar, Lalita Park and Shakarpur. Some PGs did not have fire NOCs, while others had only one entry and exit route. The MCD has warned that these establishments could be sealed if adequate safety arrangements are not put in place.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Preparations are underway to put an end to the high-handedness of PGs in Delhi.

959 properties demolished in three months

The MCD said it has been conducting a special drive against unauthorised construction across Delhi for the past three months. Between June 1 and August 31, demolition action was carried out against 959 properties. Between June 1 and September 8, a total of 471 properties were sealed, while show-cause notices were issued in connection with 1,551 cases of unauthorised construction. During the same period, the civic body issued 753 demolition orders for illegal constructions.

Another arrest in Satya Niketan building collapse case

Police action is also continuing in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse. Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta, who were arrested on Monday, have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a court. Meanwhile, their son Mahesh has been remanded to police custody for two days. During questioning, Mahesh reportedly told investigators that he was responsible for looking after the building's maintenance on behalf of his parents.

According to him, the building had been leased to operators of a PG named 'Hostel Days' in August 2025. Mahesh also told police that repair work was underway in the basement of the building. Work was also being carried out on the ground floor to increase the space for commercial use.

On the day of the collapse, he allegedly left his home after local residents informed him that the building had collapsed and travelled to his in-laws' home in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi. Meanwhile, police have arrested labour contractor Sanoj from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh. He has been brought to Delhi for questioning.

Delhi govt plans new law to regulate PGs

While the crackdown on unauthorised construction and unsafe buildings continues, the Delhi government is also preparing to bring PGs and hostels under a formal regulatory framework. The government is working on the proposed 'Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Welfare Bill', which is expected to be introduced in the Delhi Assembly.

The proposed legislation aims to improve student safety, prevent arbitrary rent hikes and establish a mechanism for resolving complaints from PG residents. Under the proposed system, every PG operating in Delhi will have to be registered. PG operators will be required to obtain an operating licence from the zonal authority within 90 days. The process will also require necessary NOCs from the police, MCD and local administration. Once registered, every PG will be assigned a unique PG Registration Number, or PGRN.

GovPG portal to provide details of PGs and hostels

A dedicated GovPG portal is also proposed under the new regulatory framework. The portal would provide details about PGs and hostels, including listings, rent, available facilities and safety-related information. Students would also be able to file complaints anonymously through the portal. This means complaints could be acted upon without revealing the identity of the student who lodged them.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)New rules regarding safety in PGs will be mandatory to follow.

Proposed rules to regulate rent and security deposits

The proposed legislation also seeks to introduce rules governing rent and security deposits. A Rent Regulation Committee would determine rent bands based on different areas. PG operators would be allowed to collect a maximum security deposit equivalent to three months' rent.

Taking more than three months' rent as an advance would also be prohibited. Residents would have to provide 30 days' notice before vacating a PG. The proposed rules would also prohibit discrimination against students based on gender, caste, religion or their state of origin.

CCTV and security guards to become mandatory

Safety and security measures would form a key part of the proposed PG regulations. CCTV cameras would be mandatory at all entry points and in common areas of PG accommodations. The footage would have to be preserved for at least 30 days.

PGs housing more than 15 students would be required to deploy a security guard during night hours. A visitor register would also have to be maintained. In another proposed safety measure, a warden would have to be available within a 500-metre radius of the PG or hostel to ensure quick assistance to students in case of an emergency.

Also Read:

FIR claims owners built upper floors of Satya Niketan PG despite knowing structural load limits