ED raids premises linked to Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, MP daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi

Bengaluru:

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (September 9) conducted raids at premises linked to Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, his MP daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi, and some others as part of an investigation in a money laundering case, officials said. Officials said about 18 premises are being searched, including those of the 64-year-old minister in the Dollars Colony area of Bengaluru.

The premises of his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi, an MP from the Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat, are also being covered, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in June, the federal agency searched the residence of Y Manjunath, an Additional Commissioner of Excise and brother-in-law of Jarkiholi, in Belagavi. Officials had also searched the residences of his close aides and relatives. The searches were reportedly linked to allegations of illegal transfer of money to foreign countries.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

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