'I warn you... you remember me, right?': Parvesh Verma vs Arvind Kejriwal over 'slap' episode

Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday made a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and reiterated that an AAP worker had abused his family while he conducting an inspection of a road in national capital's Tilak Nagar area on Sunday.

Responding to a video by the former chief minister, Verma said the AAP worker who abused his family was not a Gen Z and he shouldn't shield himself behind the youth. The Delhi minister said he would not accept if the AAP's "goons" continue obstructing government's development work in the city-state.

"I warn you... you remember me, right?" Verma, who defeated Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly constituency in the 2025 assembly elections, said in a two-minute thirty-three second video on X (formerly Twitter). "That person is not any Gen-Z. He is a goon who has an FIR registered against him for assaulting a MCD official three months back. He was arrested also."

"This Gen-Z drama of yours will not work... If you or your goons, your MLAs in future try to obstruct Delhi government's works or threaten our officers, contractors then I will not tolerate this," the Delhi minister added.

Kejriwal's video and demand for Verma's arrest

Verma's latest video came hours after Kejriwal released a one minute fourteen second video on X and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is resorting to different ways to connect with the Gen Z, but has miserably failed. He alleged Verma slapped a person, who was a Gen Z, and said he must be immediately arrested.

He even claimed that the police have been instructed to protect Verma. "This country's Gen Z expects honesty from you. It expects straightforwardness," he added.

The Parvesh Verma slap episode

The allegations and counter-allegation came a day after a video of Verma slapping a man went viral on social media. The AAP has alleged that Verma lost his composure after local residents questioned the quality of the road during his inspection on Sunday.

However, Verma later alleged that AAP's Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh was threatening PWD officials for a commission. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also come to defend Verma and said the man slapped by the minister is a 'habitual offender'.

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