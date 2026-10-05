British Airways flight plunges 28,000 feet, declares emergency; diverted to London

New Delhi:

A British Airflight that was travelling to Chicago from London descended to 9,000 feet on Monday, declaring an emergency over Ireland. The flight, which was at 37,000 feet, had reportedly made a sudden descent of roughly 28,000 feet after which it was diverted back to London.

The British Airways Flight BA295 was operating from London Heathrow to Chicago O'Hare, but it squawked 7700, according to live flight tracker Flightradar24. It is not clear what forced the aircraft to make the significant descent and authorities are yet to issue a statement.

The flight, a Boeing 777-200ER that was registered as G-VIIA, had left for its destination at 11.50 am local time and was expected to reach to Chicago within 8.40 hours. However, approximately an hour into its journay, the flight was diverted back to London.

What is emergency squawking 7700 code?

A squawk is a four-digit identification code transmitted by an aircraft's transponder to air traffic controllers. When an aircraft sends the 7700 code, it is considered general emergency, but the exact problem is not described.

The flydubai incident

This comes days after the flydubai incident that had drawn a lot of attention across the globe. The flight FZ1073 was travelling to Israel's Tel Aviv from Dubai, but was diverted to Saudi Arabia's Tabuk after plunging 17,400 feet within two minutes.

The co-pilot, identified as 29-year-old Hamam al-Hammami who was an Omani national, had attacked the pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar, with an axe and severely injured him. al-Hammami wanted to take control of the aircraft and crash it in Tel Aviv.

However, Machchhar had managed to open the cockpit's door following which the passengers entered and the situation was brought under control. For his actions that helped in saving 174 lives, Machchhar has been hailed across the world.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Machchhar, and described him as a hero. Netanyahu also invited Machchhar to Israel for the country's independence day.