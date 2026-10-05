Exclusive: Yami Gautam reveals how she prepared to play Mohini in Nayyi Navelli, says 'har role apne…'

New Delhi:

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli takes a familiar Indian family and throws it into a world of fantasy, mystery and chaos. The film combines family comedy, action and emotion, and is set for release during the Dussehra weekend.

At the centre of this unusual family story is Yami Gautam Dhar as Mohini. The National Award winner takes on a completely different avatar in the film. In an exclusive statement to India TV, she opened up about preparing for her role and creating a personality that was different from anything she had played before.

Yami Gautam talks about prepping for Nayyi Navelli

“Har role apne saath ek naye challenges and demands lata hai. Whenever someone talks to me about preparation for a role, I go back to that memory, when you heard or read the role for the first time. Then you realise ki mazza toh bahut aa raha hai, but you also have to learn so many things: skills, action, body language. It’s like you need to create a parallel personality in front of you and then wear it as your own skin, be that person," Yami Gautam told India TV.

Yami also spoke about why she keeps going back to her script during the preparation process. According to the actor, every reading can reveal something new about the character. “I am that kind of a student who always thinks ki tayyari mein kuch kami toh reh gayi. I truly believe that the more you read the script, the more you realise something new that can be added to your role or the storyline. It’s very important to understand the pulse of the movie. Mohini will not laugh in the same manner as my characters from other movies. I also try to add an extra element to all my characters, kuch naya, so that audiences ko dekhne mein bhi maza aaye," she shared in an exclusive statement.

When is Nayyi Navelli releasing?

Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film places fantasy and mystery inside a recognisable Indian family setting. The story revolves around eccentric personalities, family banter and unexpected revelations. A family dog also becomes part of the unusual mix.

The film is backed by Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow and Amazon MGM Studios. G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, including tracks such as 'Bhabhi Tabahi' and the theme song.

Along with Yami, the film stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in pivotal roles.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, Nayyi Navelli is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on October 16, ahead of Dussehra.

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