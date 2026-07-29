WhatsApp testing Edit Status Captions for Android Beta with 15-minute time limit

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets users edit captions on their Status updates- finally making it easy to fix those annoying typos or update the text after posting. According to reports, Meta’s messaging app has started rolling out Status caption editing for a handful of Android beta testers, so you can tweak the caption on your photos or videos without having to delete and repost the whole Status.

Edit Status captions without reposting

WABetaInfo says only users running WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.30.1 can try this for now. You just open your shared Status and edit the caption; no need to touch the photo or video itself. Whether you’re fixing a small typo or changing the wording, it’s all pretty seamless.

Two ways to edit a Status caption

WhatsApp actually gives you two ways to edit. First, you’ll find an “Edit Caption” option in the menu that lists all your shared Status updates, so you don’t even need to open the Status. Or, you can tap a pencil icon next to the caption itself, open the editor, and make your changes on the spot. Both options keep things fast and simple.

15-Minute editing window

But there’s a catch — you only get 15 minutes to edit a Status caption after it’s posted. After that, you’re stuck with what you wrote. This is pretty much the same editing window WhatsApp introduced for regular messages, so it’s not a huge surprise. The time limit helps stop endless tweaks while still letting you fix slip-ups.

No 'Edited' label for Status updates

One thing that stands out: edited Status captions will not show an “Edited” label. With regular WhatsApp messages, people see if you have changed something. But with Status updates, there’s no sign you tweaked the caption. This makes edits feel invisible and smooth, though WhatsApp hasn’t said for sure if that’ll be the case in the final release.

Beta rollout underway

Currently, only select Android beta users who grabbed the latest beta from Google Play can use this feature. If testing goes well, WhatsApp will open it up to more beta users soon, with a broader rollout expected in a future update for everyone on Android.

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