WhatsApp testing new rounded Chat Bubble design for iPhone users: Report

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is shaking things up on iOS with a fresh new look. Some beta testers are already seeing redesigned message bubbles that feel softer, more rounded, and generally just a lot more modern. The whole vibe lines up with Apple’s latest visual style, and you can definitely see the influence from iMessage in the new design.

Meta’s staying quiet about it for now—no official announcements yet—but it looks like they plan to roll out the update to everyone eventually, once beta testing wraps up.

New Chat Bubbles offer a softer look

The new chat bubbles stand out right away. Corners feel much rounder, the shapes are softer, and everything looks a bit simpler and cleaner. Chats have this minimalist feel that matches what Apple’s doing with its interface, especially since they introduced that “Liquid Glass” look across their apps.

Shared photos and videos get a cleaner look

It’s not just about the text, either. Photos, videos, and GIFs you share in chats are losing those old bordered message bubbles. Now, media pops right into the chat without extra framing—so what you send looks crisper and just a bit more immersive.

Available to select beta testers

At the moment, this revamped style is only hitting a small group of users on the latest TestFlight beta for iOS. Some people with the regular App Store version have started spotting the changes too, so WhatsApp might be rolling it out slowly before everyone gets it. There’s still no word on exactly when it’ll hit all iPhones, but expect to see it spread over the next few weeks.

More WhatsApp features are on the way

WhatsApp is further cooking up a bunch of new features for both Android and iOS. Some things that have popped up in recent leaks include the ability to swap your two-step verification PIN for a password and a full username system—so you could chat without handing out your phone number. These are already surfacing in both beta and live versions, so Meta clearly has big plans to keep expanding WhatsApp.

Official rollout yet to be confirmed

Like always, things can change before official release. Meta has not confirmed a launch date or even the final design, and sometimes they tweak features before everyone gets them. But if everything keeps moving forward, iPhone users should see WhatsApp’s new look—with softer chat bubbles and a fresher way to share media—pretty soon.

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