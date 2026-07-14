WhatsApp Username feature put on hold in India as Meta assures government over safety concerns

New Delhi:

Meta, a leading social media company, told the Indian government that it will not launch WhatsApp’s ‘Username’ feature until it finishes talking with authorities. This all started because the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) flagged some big worries.

They asked Meta to explain exactly how usernames might affect user safety and make it harder to fight cybercrime. Right now, officials are looking over Meta’s written reply, which breaks down why they want usernames and what security protections they plan to put in place.

What is the WhatsApp ‘Username’ feature?

Basically, WhatsApp is trying to let people connect without sharing phone numbers, just like Telegram or Signal.

You pick a unique username, and that’s what you share instead of your number.

Meta claims this is better for privacy since users get more control over their personal info.

But the Indian government is not convinced. They see a risk; hiding numbers could make it tough to track scammers or online criminals.

Why is the government concerned?

Here’s the real sticking point for officials. They are worried that cybercriminals will use usernames for phishing, impersonation scams, digital arrest frauds, and the whole catalogue of online crime.

On July 1, the government told Meta to stop the rollout until it could prove it has a plan to prevent abuses.

Meta explains safety measures for WhatsApp ‘Usernames’

It’s not just about WhatsApp’s popularity—the rules here are strict. As a major social platform under India’s IT Act and IT Rules, WhatsApp has to do serious due diligence to keep users safe. The government even wants to know if Meta could be held responsible if usernames end up fuelling more cyber threats.

WhatsApp Username rollout remains uncertain in India

Meta says it’s got precautions lined up. Users will have to know someone’s exact username to chat—no random guessing or spamming. There are systems planned to spot and block unwanted messages or anyone trying to brute-force usernames. Big accounts—think government, celebrities, and official organisations—will get reserved usernames, and Meta will block any fake or misleading ones that try to impersonate someone.

One important point: usernames will not replace phone numbers entirely. You still need a mobile number to create and run a WhatsApp account.

And for now, nothing changes. The government’s pressed pause and wants Meta to clarify all risks and safety details. MeitY is reviewing the company’s answers; whether the username feature rolls out depends on how these talks go.

It's not only WhatsApp facing scrutiny—Telegram, Signal, and Arattai, which already use usernames, are on the radar too. Indian WhatsApp users will just have to wait and see what the government decides.