Mivi One 5G camera details revealed ahead of September 24: All we know so far

New Delhi:

Mivi is gearing up to launch its first smartphone, the One 5G, in India—and they are slowly dropping hints about the specs. The latest teaser confirms the phone will have a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. They are still keeping quiet about the second camera, so there’s some mystery left there.

The One 5G hits the market on September 24 and will sell exclusively on Flipkart.

Mivi Care+ offers a one-year warranty

Alongside the camera reveal, Mivi announced its new after-sales programme: Mivi Care+. Every One 5G buyer gets a one-year standard warranty at no extra cost. If you run into issues, there are over 500 authorised service centres ready to help across India, plus a seven-day replacement policy in case the phone’s a dud right out of the box. You can keep tabs on your service requests straight from the Mivi Care+ app.

Free doorstep service in 19,000 PIN codes

There's more: Mivi Care+ offers free doorstep pickup and delivery for repairs, covering over 19,000 PIN codes. They clearly want after-sales care to stand out as they break into the smartphone market.

Snapdragon chipset and Android 16 OS

On the hardware front, the One 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chip, though Mivi has not shared which exact model they chose. The smartphone comes with Android 16 pre-installed and will be available in Burgundy, Blue, and Green.

The price is not official yet, but they are aiming around the Rs 15,000 mark.

Mivi's first smartphone

This is Mivi’s first phone from the company and they are jumping into a tough crowd, especially under the affordable 5G segment. The company is already known for wireless earphones, soundbars, and audio gear in India, but this is a bold step up.

Mivi first dropped the teaser on X.com (formerly known as Twitter) and teased about their first-ever handset. The device showed a green smartphone with two cameras arranged diagonally, which are set to launch on September 24. The company stated that it wants to highlight its commitment to local manufacturing.

As for actually buying one, the phone will be sold on Flipkart, but neither the launch price nor detailed availability has been announced yet.

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