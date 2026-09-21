Zaheer Khan appointed Chennai Super Kings head coach ahead of IPL 2027 as franchise looks to bounce back

In one of the biggest developments, five-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Chennai Super Kings have come forward and named former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their head coach ahead of the IPL 2027 season. In a move that came completely out of the blue, Chennai Super Kings took to social media to announce the same.

It is interesting to note that Zaheer Khan replaces former New Zealand cricketer Stephen Fleming, who had been at the helm for CSK for 16 years and even helped the side win five IPL titles. However, it did seem like a change was necessary in CSK’s camp, and it could be interesting to see if Zaheer Khan can be the man to take the five-time IPL champions back to their glory days and help them deliver their record sixth title.

“Left Arm “Taking” Over! Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings!” CSK tweeted.

Chennai Super Kings have struggled in recent seasons

Speaking of Chennai Super Kings, the side last won an IPL back in 2023. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the side defeated Gujarat Titans in the summit clash of the tournament. However, ever since then, the IPL title has eluded CSK. With MS Dhoni stepping down as captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad has taken over.

The IPL 2026 season was quite forgettable for Chennai Super Kings. Playing 14 games in their campaign, the side failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. They ended up finishing in eighth place in the standings with six wins and eight losses in 14 matches.

With 12 points to their name, CSK once again did not make it to the playoffs. It is interesting to note that the last time the five-time champions reached the knockout stages of the IPL, they went on to win the tournament back in 2023.

With a run of subpar seasons back-to-back, Zaheer’s appointment comes at a crucial time for the franchise. With Fleming no longer in charge, it could prove to be a big change for the side, and it could be interesting to see how Zaheer Khan transforms the side and if he is able to bring them back to the top.

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