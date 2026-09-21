'Normalised by Andhbhakts': Opposition tears into Bihar government over Jamui incident, seeks CM's resignation

The opposition lashed out at the Bihar government over a disturbing video from the Jamui district, showing a minor being allegedly harassed by a group of men that has triggered a massive outrage online. Questioning the BJP-led NDA government over women's safety and security, the opposition demanded Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's resignation.

Leading the charge for the opposition was senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who said the Bihar government must answer why a girl is not safe on public roads after 7 pm. He also demanded the accused to be arrested and prosecuted under POCSO.

"This is not 'culture'. It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl's body, her movement, her choice," the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha said on X. "When control is mistaken for culture, and such attitudes are normalised by 'Andhbhakts', mobs start believing they are the law."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also targeted the Bihar government and said the state is under complete anarchy. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister, Yadav said atrocities against women, students, the poor and Dalits have increased unprecedentedly in Bihar under the BJP.

"It is impossible to understand what crime against Bihar they are seeking to avenge," he said in Hindi on X. "The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, is solely responsible for the current situation in Bihar. The BJP and its supporting parties do not even feel ashamed of such incidents."

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ X)RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has criticised the Bihar government over Jamui incident.

The Bihar government, which appears to be on the backfoot over the incident, has assured action and said the guilty will not be spared. Several Bihar ministers have called the incident unfortunate, but attacked the opposition leaders and parties for politicising the issue.

"Regarding the comments made by the opposition, politicising such incidents reveals the narrow-mindedness of their mentality," Bihar Minister Shreyasi Singh told news agency ANI. "When such an incident occurs, the district administration takes immediate action, invoking relevant legal sections and arresting the perpetrators."

Union Minister and senior JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh also defended the government and said the law and order is totally secure in the state. He also targeted the opposition and said no woman dared to venture out after sundown during the RJD's 15-year rule.

"Law and order in Bihar is totally secure. If any incident takes place, the police ensure appropriate action on it," Singh said. "Those who are raising questions on this issue, like Rahul Gandhi, should ask their ally RJD about it."

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police has arrested three people in connection with the case. It has also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a woman officer, to probe the incident and said the FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

ALSO READ:

Class 9 Student dies under suspicious circumstances at school in Bihar's Sitamarhi