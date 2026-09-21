WhatsApp could get new chat theme categories and wallpapers on Android: Details here

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform, is experimenting with new chat themes for Android, and only a handful of beta users will get to try it out right now. As per a WABetaInfo report, it was spotted that the feature was in beta version 2.26.37.6, but the platform has not yet rolled it out to everyone, only to the chosen group of testers (beta testers).

Some people running the stable version might also see these options pop up, but there’s no official word yet on when everyone will get them.

New Nature, Live, Minimal and Doodle Categories

They are basically bringing the design approach from iOS over to Android. For beginners, the updated platform theme picker introduces a featured section that highlights themes from four main categories:

Nature

Live

Minimal

Doodle

Nature themes offer backgrounds inspired by outdoor scenes—think forests, mountains, deserts, or beaches. Minimal sticks with clean, simple designs. If you miss the doodle-style wallpaper WhatsApp used to have, that’s back with the Doodle option. Live themes are probably the most eye-catching—they’re wallpapers with subtle, slow animations, and you’ll see a little badge on animated options so you can tell them apart from still images.

WhatsApp plans to split wallpaper

Another big change which could be expected is that the wallpaper options will be split from overall chat themes. This feature will help the user to swap out just the background image without messing with other theme settings.

The wallpaper picker may have its own categories, plus new Vibrant and Gradient sections.

You can further pick images from your phone’s gallery or even play around with AI-generated wallpapers, if you are feeling creative.

Automatic chat bubble colour

WhatsApp is reportedly testing another automatic chat bubble colour option for users. When you pick a theme and wallpaper, the app will suggest the users to have a bubble colour that keeps everything readable.

You can stick with their suggestion or change it yourself.

All these updates are still in testing and could shift before they hit everyone’s devices. So far, WhatsApp has not given any timeline for the wide release, but Android users will probably start seeing these features soon.

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