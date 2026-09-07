WhatsApp working on guest calling feature: Join calls without app or account

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, one of the popular instant messaging platforms, might finally let you connect with people who are not on the app. Currently, if you want to join a WhatsApp call, you need an account. That is probably about to change. Meta is working on a “guest calls” feature that lets people join calls straight from a web browser—no sign-up, no app needed.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is building this on top of its existing guest chat system. You will be able to create a call link directly from the Calls tab.

Pick your call type

Generate a link

Send it out

If your friends or colleagues don’t use WhatsApp, no problem—they just open the link in their browser. The call starts up on WhatsApp Web, so there’s nothing to install and no account hassle.

This makes life easier when you have a group and not everyone uses WhatsApp. Planning big team meetings or family calls will get a little less chaotic.

How WhatsApp guest calls could work

There’s more control for hosts – like if someone tries to join using a guest link, the host gets to approve or deny their request. That means only the people you actually want in your call get through, which is handy if you’re dealing with large groups or new contacts. Hosts can also add or remove people during the call—or end it for everyone with one click.

Upgraded privacy

WhatsApp says end-to-end encryption will still protect these guest calls. Details are still a bit fuzzy, but it looks like security’s staying put.

Do not look for this feature yet, as it is still under development and it may take a while to get officially out for the users. As per the reports, not even beta testers have got the prototype verison of the app. And there is no official release date by the time of writing, but things could change by the time it goes live. Still, when it drops, guest calls could put WhatsApp on par with Zoom or Google Meet, at least when it comes to easy invite links for anyone, account or not.

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