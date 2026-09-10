Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ price cut in India ahead of festive season: Now under Rs 89000

New Delhi:

Samsung is reportedly rolling out some solid festive deals on the Galaxy Tab S10+ in India, just in time for the shopping season. If you’ve been eyeing a top-end Android tablet, this price cut’s worth checking out.

Galaxy Tab S10+: New price in India

The Wi-Fi version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage now costs Rs 88,999, down from Rs 1,05,999.

If you need the 5G model, then you will have to pay Rs 1,03,999 instead of the old Rs 1,20,999.

You can spread out payments too; no cost. EMI offers are available for up to 6-months through certain banks or a year with select NBFCs.

And if you prefer Samsung Finance+, just put 15 per cent down and you are set.

Galaxy Tab S10+: Display and audio

Now, about the hardware—Samsung did not hold back here. The Galaxy Tab S10+ packs a big 31.47cm Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with anti-reflective tech, so working on documents, watching shows, or just enjoying content feels premium and easy on the eyes. Four speakers create a pretty immersive sound, and the AI-powered Dialogue Boost bumps up voice clarity for calls and videos.

Every Tab S10+ includes the S Pen. Whether you want to jot down notes in a meeting, mark up a PDF, or just sketch for fun, the S Pen is ready to go.

AI features on the tab

Samsung’s packed in quite a few. Note Assist handles things like summarising and transcribing notes, while Google’s Circle to Search makes looking up or translating things on the screen super simple. Air Command puts Galaxy AI Assistant features just a tap away, plus you still get Samsung Bixby and Google Gemini for all the other AI tasks.

Performance and battery

Speed is not an issue either, as the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage—and if you need more space, pop in a microSD card.

The 10,090mAh battery keeps you running all day and charges fast thanks to 45W support. Durability matters too—the Armour Aluminium frame and IP68 rating mean the tablet can handle the usual bumps or even a sprinkle of water.

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