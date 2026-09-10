'A defensive alliance': Pakistan's swift U-turn on Mecca pact after Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

While the geopolitical corridors have remained abuzz after the signing of the 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement' that many described as an Islamic NATO, Pakistan has swiftly made a U-turn and described the trilateral defence agreement as a "defensive alliance" which is aimed at ensuring regional security. This comes amid speculations over a Pakistani strike on Iran-backed Houthi rebels that have consistently targeted Saudi Arabia.

The 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement' or the 'Makkah Pact' was signed between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye on August 7. Under the agreement, an attack on any member would be considered as a strike against all three countries. However, Pakistani authorities are now saying the pact's primarily aim is to "ensure regional security primarily through deterrence".

"At this stage, there are no discussions regarding the expansion of the Makkah agreement," Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said at the weekly press briefing. "Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye must first further consolidate their organisation and cooperation."

The Houthi attacks on Saudis

Khan's clarification comes after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia could activate the Mecca pact. The Houthis, backed by Iran, have kept targeting the Saudis. In their recent attack on Tuesday, they launched a barrage of missiles on southern part of Saudi Arabia, which left at least 73 people injured.

"If there is unprovoked aggression, or a spillover of whatever is happening in Yemen into Saudi Arabia, definitely the Mecca agreement will become operational," Asif told Geo News on Tuesday night. "There should be no doubt about that. We are bound by the terms and conditions of this pact, and … we will honour them in case there is a need."

However, Pakistan has now made a U-turn, leaving Islamabad red-faced once again and leaving one to ponder if it really would be able to provide any security guarantees to Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Will Mecca Pact expand?

Meanwhile, Khan on Thursday also said the pact currently is between just three members, but a decision on expansion could be taken at a later stage. Reportedly, several countries such as Bangladesh and Egypt have shown interest in joining the pact, but no official confirmation has been made so far.

"Significant work lies ahead to finalise the organisation's structure, mechanisms, and procedures," Khan said, while adding that the agreement will remain "open to all countries that share similar stances and perspectives".

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